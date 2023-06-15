JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A summer program that began at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in 1984 will present its annual "Summers Past History Program."
The history series, which is also the site's oldest event, will be offered through June 30.
"Each week ranges from 15 to 25 campers aged 6- 14," said Wes Spurgeon, co-director of Tipton-Hayes Historic Site. "About half to three quarters of the campers return each year. There are so many great aspects about the camp that it hard to choose."
Historic based crafts, storytelling, games, cave exploration, and outdoor fun will be offered. Each session will be limited to 20 participants. The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for each five-day week.
"Seeing the joy of the campers as they unknowingly learn history is always worth the long hours of the camp," Spurgeon said. "Our goal is to create a space for campers to enjoy the comradery of the site while being exposed to the site and region's rich history."
The cost for each session is $100 for non-members and $90 for members. There is a reduced fee for two or more children from the same family.
Parents may drop off children at 8 a.m. at no extra charge. Extended hours after 2 p.m. will cost $3 per hour per child until 5 p.m.
The sessions have included information on Native American bead weaving, playing Cherokee games, learning Native American legends, open hearth cooking, candle dipping, felt pillow making, meeting a Civil War soldier, gardening, and more.
Event staff add that the ever-popular "Carters Raid" game will take place each week, along with a watermelon hunt, and late morning snack provided to each camper every day.
Those interested in taking part of history can find additional information and the application by calling Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site at (423) 926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.
