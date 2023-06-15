Tipton Haynes summer kids program 2

Participants to a camp get to learn about pivotal moments in history.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A summer program that began at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in 1984 will present its annual "Summers Past History Program."

The history series, which is also the site's oldest event, will be offered through June 30.

