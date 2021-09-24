By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The winners of the city’s annual storm drain art contest have been announced and the painting is already underway.
The contest, now in its fourth year, calls for local artists and creative minds to paint five storm drains in city neighborhoods in order to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our rivers, stream habitat, and aquatic wildlife.
After receiving numerous entries, Kingsport’s Stormwater Department selected five winners: Alexandra Sheffey, Ashley Roberts, Brenda Barkley, Joel Hammitt, and Kaylee Osborne.
Each of these winners has received $100 and enough paint to bring their art to life. The artists started painting this week and should finish within the next month as weather and time allow. According to Amanda McMullen, stormwater quality control technician for Kingsport Public Works, two of the projects are complete, one is underway, and two have yet to begin.
The storm drains are located at four elementary schools — Adams, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Washington — with the fifth on Kenwood Drive in the Greenacres neighborhood.
To follow the progress of the work, check out and like the Kingsport Public Works Facebook page. The public is encouraged to check out the drains, both in progress and when complete, and snap their own photos of their favorite drain.
Sponsors for the contest this year include Barge Design Solutions, LDA Engineering, Mattern & Craig and Now or Never Tattoo Gallery.
WHAT IS STORMWATER?
As Kingsport grew, the ground became covered with asphalt, concrete and buildings. The result is that an important part of the water cycle was disturbed. Instead of rain naturally filtering into the ground, it flows over roofs, driveways and streets as stormwater.
Stormwater can pick up pollutants and transport them into local waterways via the storm drain system. Pollutants include everyday items like pesticides or fertilizers in our yards, oil in our cars, and even soap. When introduced into the waterway, pollutants have a harmful effect on aquatic life and the health of our rivers.
