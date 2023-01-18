KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber’s 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation.

The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. It will start with a reception at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program at 7.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.