KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber’s 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation.
The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. It will start with a reception at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program at 7.
Bob Feagins, the executive director of communications and development for the Kingsport Chamber, said, “The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner is a night of great entertainment, incredible food and the perfect opportunity to network and socialize with our region’s top business and civic leaders.
“For your Kingsport Chamber, it is also an important event, as it is our organization’s major fundraiser. We are incredibly proud of this event and enormously appreciative to all of our sponsors, members and attendees who continuously support this night every year.”
Party at the Moon has performed for former Presidents Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
The band performs ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, current dance, pop, rock, classic rock, disco, funk, swing, R&B, Motown and new country music.
Normally the event is sold out, so individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible.
Tickets are $155 and can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber Office or by calling (423) 392-8832. Also, this year the ticket will work as a complimentary ticket to any Symphony of the Mountain Orchestra concert during the 2023 season.
Attendees can also purchase a guest room, including breakfast for two, at MeadowView for a special rate of $158 or just the room for $130.
Reservations can be made by calling the MeadowView reservation desk at (423) 578-6600 or 1 (888) 632-3697.
MeadowView is also offering a selection of wines for pre-purchase. To view the list and preorder, email Arrow Picasso-Moore with MeadowView at arrow.picasso-moore@marriott.com or call (423) 578-6611.