KINGSPORT — Emily Thompson has been named director of Fun Fest and special events by Visit Kingsport, the Kingsport Chamber announced Friday.
Previously, Thompson has served as the events operations manager for Visit Kingsport.
“We are excited to have Emily in her new role,” said Jud Teague, Visit Kingsport’s executive director. “She brings a wealth of experience in special events, fundraising and working with city leadership. She is excited to lead Fun Fest forward and continue her long established relationships with sponsors, volunteers and fans of Fun Fest throughout the community.”
Thompson, a Kingsport native and a 2003 graduate of Sullivan South High School, earned a degree in public relations and marketing from ETSU. She joined Visit Kingsport in 2008 as communications manager and later became event operations manager.
Thompson has served on the board of directors for Girls, Inc. of Kingsport since 2002 and currently serves as board president. Previously, she has served on the board of directors for Junior Achievement and Sullivan South Area Community Chest.
Besides being a lifetime attendee with her family, Thompson’s first involvement with Fun Fest was as a Fun Fest store volunteer in 2000. In addition, she served as Festus, the Fun Fest mascot, for 10 years, while also serving as the Fun Fest intern until 2007. Fun Fest 2020 would have been the 20th festival with which Thompson assisted.
Fun Fest is a program of the Kingsport Chamber under the management of Visit Kingsport. For more information, go to http://funfest.net.