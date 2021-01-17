Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
2. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue. V.E. Schwab. Tor
3. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
4. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Doubleday
5. Ready Player Two. Ernest Cline. Ballantine
6. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Little, Brown
7. The Mystery of Mrs. Christie. Marie Benedict. Sourcebooks Landmark
8. Anxious People. Fredrik Backman. Atria
9. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. Hush-Hush. Stuart Woods. Putnam
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Promised Land. Barack Obama. Crown
2. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
3. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
4. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget. Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson
5. Caste. Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
6. Modern Comfort Food. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
7. The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook. Ashley Craft. Adams
8. D&D: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. Wizards of the Coast
9. Plant Over Processed. Andrea Hannemann. Dey Street
10. Eat Smarter. Shawn Stevenson. Little, Brown Spark
MASS MARKET
1. Shadows in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
2. Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in). Julia Quinn. Avon
3. Moral Compass. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Preacher’s Carnage. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis. Grand Central
6. Bitter Pill. Fern Michaels. Zebra
7. Blood in the Dust. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
8. Bridgerton: The Duke and I. Julia Quinn. Avon
9. Texas Kill of the Mountain Man. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
10. The Morning After. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Home Body. Rupi Kaur. Andrews McMeel
2. Instant Loss on a Budget. Brittany Williams. HMH
3. Burn After Writing. Sharon Jones. TarcherPerigee
4. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook. Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious
5. NYPD Red 6. Patterson/Karp. Grand Central
6. The Wrong Family. Tarryn Fisher. Graydon House
7. Circe. Madeline Miller. Back Bay
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea. TJ Klune. Tor
9. This Time Next Year. Sophie Cousens. Putnam
10. Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in). Julia Quinn. Avon