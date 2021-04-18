Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Red Book. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
2. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
3. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
4. Win. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
5. Eternal. Lisa Scottoline. Putnam
6. Klara and the Sun. Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf
7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue. V.E. Schwab. Tor
8. Life After Death. Sister Souljah. Atria
9. Sunflower Sisters. Martha Hall Kelly. Ballantine
10. The Affair. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Hill We Climb. Amanda Gorman. Viking
2. The Women of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
3. Seeing Beautiful Again. Lysa Terkeurst. Thomas Nelson
4. Get Good with Money. Tiffany Aliche. Rodale
5. Violence. Speed. Momentum. Dr. Disrespect. Gallery
6. The Code Breaker. Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster
7. How to Do the Work. Nicole LePera. Harper Wave
8. Everybody Fights. Holderness/Holderness. W
9. Eat Better, Feel Better. Giada De Laurentiis. Rodale
10. Everything Will Be Okay. Dana Perino. Twelve
MASS MARKET
1. A Walk Along the Beach. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
2. The Country Guesthouse. Robyn Carr. Mira
3. The Wedding Dress. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. Camino Winds. John Grisham. Dell
5. Wilde Child. Eloisa James. Avon
6. Blood, Guts, and Glory. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. Under Currents. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. Masked Prey. John Sandford. Putnam
9. Bridgerton: The Duke and I (TV tie-in). Julia Quinn. Avon
10. Every Mother’s Son. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle