The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
• Are you interested in being a member of the Board of Trustees for the library? The Board of Trustees is vital to the running of the library system. If you have ever wanted to serve your community by making critical decisions that affect your library, this is a great opportunity. The board members establish policies that govern the operations of the Sullivan County Library System as well as participate in budget and planning processes. Fill out an application at your nearest branch.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok at (scpl_tn).
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
• Don’t miss out on activities due to late RSVPs. Sign up for our e-newsletter to see this week’s events and upcoming events. Sign up for a weekly email from your library at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our preschool storytimes are the same at each branch, so if you can’t attend one day you can still experience that week’s storytime at a different branch. Our Storytime theme this week is “Chickens!” We’ll read stories about chickens and chicks and make a chicken- themed craft.
— Sullivan Gardens, no Storytime this week due to the holiday.
— Thomas Memorial (Bluff City), Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main (Blountville), Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this afternoon Lego Club. A snack will be provided. Sullivan Gardens will have a Lego Party for ages 8+ on Thursday at 4 p.m. They will be creating Lego cars powered by rubber bands.
• Art with Austin will not meet this week but returns next week with a new day and time. Art with Austin will return on Monday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.
• History with Daniel! Each week Daniel at the Colonial Heights branch will be leading an expedition through a new subject. This week he will be teaching kids ages 8-12 about Daniel Boone — an American pioneer and frontiersman whose exploits made him one of the first folk heroes of the United States. Join us on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club: Harry Potter Book 7 will meet on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will begin our final book of the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” and will also touch on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” We will compare both books to the movies by the same names. We will discuss Chapters 1-8 of Deathly Hallows for this week, then we will do activities and games inspired by events in the chapters.
• Children’s Classic Book Club will continue reading “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White on Friday at 2 p.m. in Blountville. This is a book club for elementary age students. If you would like to join but cannot make it to the Blountville branch, call by Wednesday of the week to receive a link to join online via Zoom. Call 423-279-2714.
• Art with Daniel! This is a class for 8- to 12-year-olds that is a mix of art history and creating art. On Fridays at 2 p.m. we’ll learn about another artist and the art movements they were a part of. This week we’ll be learning about Pablo Picasso, a Spanish painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist and theater designer.
• Kids’ Classics Book Club has begun at the Blountville branch Fridays at 2 p.m. This new elementary age book club is great for homeschool students interested in reading classic literature for this age group. Their first book will be “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. Can’t make it to Blountville but still want to join? Contact the Blountville branch by Wednesday and we’ll set up a Zoom invitation so you can join online.
• Teens ages 13+ are invited to the Blountville branch on Friday at 5 p.m. to bring friends and hang out at the library for Game Night, where we will have the Nintendo Switch hooked up and our games available to play. No sign-up necessary; just show up with your friends.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• There will be no Zumba this week. Zumba will be back on Sept. 12.
• Chair Yoga is a great class to stretch and experience the benefits of yoga without getting sitting on the floor. This class will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12 and 19, at the Colonial Heights branch at 9 a.m. The Blountville branch will offer Chair Yoga on Thursday, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 2 p.m. No reservation required.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• The Bloomingdale branch will be Pumpkin Painting wooden pumpkins for fall decorating on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Reservations were required by Sept. 1. If interested please call the Bloomingdale branch to see if space and supplies are still available 423-288-1310.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.