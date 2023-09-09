The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our preschool storytimes are the same at each branch, so if you can’t attend one day you can still experience that week’s storytime at a different branch. Our Storytime theme this week is “Apples!” It’s apple season! We’ll read stories about apples and create an apple craft perfect for little hands.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial (Bluff City), Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main (Blountville), Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. and every Monday at 4 p.m. in Blountville. All are welcome to participate in this afternoon Lego clubs.
• Monday at 4 p.m. the Sullivan Gardens library will be having an Apple Challenge to celebrate the month that fall begins. Elementary and middle school kids are invited to take part in experiments that slow down and speed up oxidation, to determine what makes apples turn brown! No reservation required.
• Art with Austin will meet at a new day and time — Monday at 4 p.m. This week we will be dabbling in sculpture as we use modeling clay to create three-dimensional art. We will explore the various techniques used in sculpture as we build upon and expand our art skills.
• You can Read With a Therapy Dog at the Colonial Heights branch on Tuesday at 3 p.m. A canine from the Kingsport branch of the Alliance for Therapy Dogs will be here for reading practice. Reading to a therapy dog can help children build confidence in their reading skills by having a fuzzy, nonjudgmental listener. It can also reduce stress and is just fun! Reservations are required. Please call 423-239-1100 by end of day Monday to set your 15-minute appointment.
• Exploring the Topics with Daniel: Science with Daniel! Each week Daniel at the Colonial Heights branch will be leading an expedition through a new subject. This week we will be contemplating wind. We will experiment with air and explore the ways that an invisible substance can produce visible effects. Join us on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club: Harry Potter Book 7 will meet on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville. We will be discussing our final book of the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” and will also touch on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” We will compare both books to the movies by the same names. We will discuss who Newt Scamander is according to the books and how that character compares to the character in the movie. Then we will do some Fantastic Beasts inspired activities.
• The Novel Knights Graphic Novel Book Club will begin this week at the Bluff City/Thomas Memorial branch. This month kids ages 8-12 who enjoy graphic novels or just want to see if graphic novels are for them are invited to join this book club where we will be reading “The Moth Keeper” by K. O’Neill. This book club will meet on Thursday at 4 p.m.
• Children’s Classic Book Club will continue reading “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White on Friday at 2 p.m. in Blountville. This is a book club for elementary age students. If you would like to join but cannot make it to the Blountville branch, call by Wednesday of the week to receive a link to join online via Zoom. Call 423-279-2714.
• Art with Daniel! This is a class for 8- to 12-year-olds that is a mix of art history and creating art. On Friday at 2 p.m. we’ll learn about another artist and the art movements they were a part of. This week we’ll be learning about Rembrandt — a Dutch Golden Age painter, printmaker and draughtsman.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Zumba is back at the Blountville branch both in person and online through Zoom. Join us each Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to shake it ‘til you make it! You can come to the in-person class at the Blountville branch’s Eastman Room or you can join from your own home by signing up through the library’s Eventbrite page to receive the Zoom meeting code and password. The library’s Eventbrite pages is: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/sullivan-county-public-library-blountville-branch-55687088923
• Chair Yoga! This is a great class to stretch and experience the benefits of yoga without sitting on the floor. This class will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12 and 19, at the Colonial Heights branch at 9 a.m. The Blountville branch will also offer Chair Yoga on Thursday, Sept. 14, 21 and 28, at 2 p.m. No reservation required.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet at the Bluff City/Thomas Memorial branch on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the book “The Red Address Book” by Sofia Lundberg.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.