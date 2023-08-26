The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
• Are you interested in being a member of the Board of Trustees for the library? The Board of Trustees is vital to the running of the library system. If you have ever wanted to serve your community by making critical decisions that affect your library, this is a great opportunity. The board members establish policies that govern the operations of the Sullivan County Library System as well as participate in budget and planning processes. Fill out an application at your nearest branch.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our Preschool Storytimes are the same at each branch, so if you can’t attend one day you can still experience that week’s storytime at a different branch. Our Storytime theme this week is “Dogs!” We’ll read stories about our canine companions and create a dog-themed craft.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial (Bluff City), Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main (Blountville), Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this afternoon Lego Club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. Sullivan Gardens will have an all-ages Lego Party on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. — where they will be creating Lego cars powered by rubber bands!
• Can You Save Fred? Come take the challenge at the Sullivan Gardens library Monday at 4 p.m. This challenge is meant for upper elementary and middle school students. Gummy worm Fred is stranded on a desert island, and his boat has capsized! Can you bring him back to land and save him? No reservations required for this fun after-school activity.
• D&D Club meets at the Blountville branch at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. This group for ages 12+ is participating in a campaign in Dragons of Stormwreck Isle and meet once a month. To participate in the game, it is required that you RSVP at least two days before game day. Our next game will be Sept. 25.
• Art with Austin meets at Thomas Memorial on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art with Austin takes kids ages 8-12 back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This week we will talk about using art as a form of expression. This session will be a free draw with the goal of creating an expressive work of art. We will explore how art can reflect emotion and atmosphere using color, line, composition and other elements of art. This is the last week Art with Austin will meet at this time. There will be no Art with Austin on Sept. 5, then starting Sept. 11 Art with Austin will meet on Mondays at 4 p.m.
• Colonial Heights has a visit from Dave Dierks. Originally scheduled for earlier this month, this visit has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. Mr. Dierks is a local weatherman who will come to talk to kids about weather and how it is predicted. No reservation required.
• Exploring the Topics with Daniel. Each week Daniel at the Colonial Heights branch will be leading an expedition through a new subject. This week he will be teaching kids ages 8-12 about “Trivia.” We’ll see how much we’ve learned through the month with a game of “Trivia.” Join us on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club: Harry Potter Book 6 will meet on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be finishing our comparison of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” to the movie by the same name. We’ll be finishing the book this week. Then we will do activities and games inspired by the chapters.
• Art with Daniel is back! Friday at 2 p.m. we’ll begin to learn about different artists and the art movements they were a part of. This week we’ll be learning about Vincent van Gogh — a Dutch post-Impressionist painter who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art.
• Kids’ Classics Book Club begins at the Blountville branch on Friday at 2 p.m. This new elementary age book club is great for homeschool students interested in reading classic literature for this age group. Their first book will be “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. Can’t make it to Blountville but still want to join? Contact the Blountville branch by Wednesday and we’ll set up a Zoom invitation so you can join online.
• Make your reservations today to schedule a 15-minute session to Read with a Therapy Dog from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs program. A therapy dog will be available at the Colonial Heights branch from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. Reading with a therapy dog can help young readers strengthen their skills, build confidence and ease stress. Call the Colonial Heights branch before Friday at 423-239-1100 to schedule an appointment.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Monday at 5:30 p.m. the Book Club at the Colonial Heights branch will be discussing “Between Two Kingdoms” by Suleika Jaouad.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced, dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer. Can’t make it to the Blountville library by 6 p.m.? You can now sign up to attend virtually through Zoom. Call the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714 to receive the Zoom invitation.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
• The Mountain Laurel Readers Book Club will meet at the Blountville branch Thursday at 6 p.m. This month they are discussing the book “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.