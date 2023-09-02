Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Pajama Storytime, ideal for families, will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Wind down from your day at pajama storytime. Pajamas are welcome but not required. No registration required.
• Music Play Day will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Sing, play and dance along to favorite songs. No registration required.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Presentation Night for grades 6-12 will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. Event will be held in the library’s auditorium. Come share a topic of interest with your peers! If you make a PowerPoint, email it in so we can have it ready to go. No registration required.
• Trapped in the Tech Lab for teens and adults will be held Friday starting at noon. Event will be held in the fourth floor classroom space. While touring Dr. Maker’s Tech Lab, the lab’s AI announces a malfunction and locks everyone in the 3D printing room. To escape, you must solve the puzzles in under 45 minutes! Registration is required.
FOR ADULTS
• Legal Talk: Elder Law will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the library auditorium. Join attorney Poppy Steele from Legal Aid of East Tennessee as she discusses information about elder law in the state. No registration required.
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group open to all ages and experience levels. No registration required.
• Chill Fiber Crafts will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Bring your current fiber craft (crochet, knit, cross-stitch, etc.) project and work on it with other crafty peers.