Preschool children enjoyed a Music Play Day at the Kingsport Public Library this week, dancing to kids’ songs while using a variety of noisemakers, instruments and colorful scarves. Parents were even free to join in on the musical fun. For information about other programs, events and classes at the Kingsport Public Library, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Lego Club, for grades K-5, will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for building challenges. Registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Sensory Play Day will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Explore color, shape and textures through hands-on activities. No registration required.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TWEENS
• Graphic Novel Book Club, for grades 6-8, will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about your favorite graphic novels, get recommendations or just hang out and read. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Homeschool Hangout, for homeschoolers ages 11-18, will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The library’s Nintendo Switch and Oculus Quest VR headset will be available for use, and we’ll have a variety of board games to play as well. No registration required.
• Teen Gaming Hour, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Come play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch! We will also have an Oculus Quest VR headset available for use and a variety of board games. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Library for All will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Adults with learning, cognitive or developmental disabilities and their caregivers will have the opportunity to participate in a program with arts, crafts, storytime and games. Different activities will be planned for each program. Preregistration is required.