Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library is now open Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
FOR ALL AGES
• All Ages Game Night will be held Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. All ages can drop by the library’s Jones Meeting Center to play provided board games. No registration.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning meets Monday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the library’s Jones Meeting Center. No registration, but space is limited.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the library’s Storytime Room. Registration is required at jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Board Game Hang will be held Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the library’s Teen Space. Ages 12-18 can drop by to play board games. No registration.
FOR ADULTS
• Artist Jason Flack’s work will be displayed in the library’s Galleria until Oct. 13. The exhibit, “Making Noise in Color,” features Flack’s urban folk and expressionist paintings.
• Booked for Lunch, a book discussion group led by JCPL Director Julia Turpin, will meet Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Center. People will bring their own lunch and discuss “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann. Registration encouraged at jcpl.org/calendar.
• Adults with Disabilities Storytime will meet in the library’s Jones Meeting Center Thursday at 11 a.m. Adults with disabilities and their caregivers hear stories and do activities. Registration is required at jcpl.org/calendar.
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the library’s Tennessee Room. No registration.Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.
