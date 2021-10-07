WISE — The Wise Fall Fling enters its 43rd year Saturday and Sunday with crafts, mountain music, artisans, food, contests, kids’ activities, running and walking.
Returning to live events after the 2020 pandemic, the Fall Fling features 125 vendors and artisans from Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee with items ranging from fresh-ground corn and walking sticks to the ironwork of blacksmith and longtime Fling participant Mark Ramsey.
The weekend starts with the FCA Fall Fling 5k Race/Walk Saturday with check-in from 8-8:45 a.m. Early registration is $15 and $20 on the day of the race. Runners will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, contact Gary Maggard, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, at (276) 365-0721.
The Fall Fling Pancake Breakfast starts Saturday at the Wise First Church of God on Main Street from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $6 and includes: three pancakes, choice of two sausage patties or three strips of bacon, choice of orange juice or milk and coffee. Runners for the 5K race can show their bib for a free breakfast. All proceeds will benefit the First Church of God Youth Group.
Main Street will have plenty of music and dancing during the Fling. The Center Stage Cloggers and Country Cabin Line Dancers join musical acts the Benny Jones Band, High Test Grass and the White Top Mountain Band and other acts throughout the weekend.
The Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums will perform their annual march through the town, and the musical headliners this year are bluegrass band Hammertowne and bluegrass-country singer Kristi Stanley. DJ Jeff Kennedy will also provide music during the festival.
Registration for the Fall Fling Pet Contest & Show starts at 1 p.m. and the show at 2 on the lawn at Christ Lutheran Church. The entry fee is $10. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Pet Show will be donated to Pleasant Hill Senior Pet Rescue. The Good Shepherd Trainers will be present to provide training tips and specials for your pet! For more information, contact Tabitha at (276) 639-2536.
The Wise Fall Fling Corn Hole Tournament starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at the L.F. Addington gym. Registration is $20 per team. For more information, contact David Schuler at (276) 275-9033 or ronaldschuler1@icloud.com.
For time and ticket info for the Fall Fling Ghost Walk, contact Stone Mountain Adventures at (276) 207-7024.
The Health Wagon will be set up on Saturday and Sunday on Spring Avenue. Receive free flu shots, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, COVID-19 vaccines, and rapid antigen tests. For more information, call (276) 439-1352.
The Wise Fire Department hosts the Firefighter Obstacle Course for Kids on Saturday at the Kids Korner beginning at noon. Children will be grouped by age into two categories: 5-10 and 11-15. Timed competitions will begin at 4 p.m. The course requires crawling through a pipe, climbing over an age-appropriate wall, and dragging a hose to spray the target. Children must be dressed appropriately and closed-toed shoes are a must — no flip-flops permitted. Parents must sign a consent form before their child can enter the competition.
The Kids Korner will be open Saturday and Sunday, with free fire truck rides on Saturday and the Kiddie Train on Sunday. Throughout the weekend kids can enjoy lots of free prizes, free books, basketball games, and the double slide.
The Fall Fling is following COVID-19 guidelines. While masks are not required, attendees and vendors are encouraged to wear a mask on the festival grounds. Vendors have been asked to have sanitizer available for customers and to be aware of the need of social distancing. Tables and chairs in the food court will be placed to allow more social distancing.