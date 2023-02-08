BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cars crept like centipedes along State Street as day faded into night. Life went on like it usually does: methodically.
Meanwhile, deep inside Theatre Bristol, directors, actors and administrators worked through the details of the longtime community theater company’s new season, which they hope will bring a burst of light into the daily grind.
Mark Twain and his razor-sharp wit are brightening up Theatre Bristol. Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” opens at the venue on State Street on Thursday, Feb. 9. Directed by Chris McVey, the play runs through Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“This is an adaptation by David Birney,” said McVey, a longtime director and actor at Theatre Bristol. “Mark Twain wrote the book. It’s definitely got his touch.”
Twain’s humor?
“Quite a lot,” McVey said while seated in Theatre Bristol’s office. “You’re gonna laugh. And you’re gonna cry. It’s called (a) play for a reason. Let’s have fun.”
McVey returns to Theatre Bristol after an extended absence from the stage. He pressed pause after the birth of his grandchild. Yet Twain knew those gifted with a creative itch cannot avoid it for long.
Theatre Bristol aims to address that itch more prominently in the coming year and then some. For instance, it hopes to have far fewer dark Fridays and Saturdays going forth.
“ ‘Adam and Eve,’ it’s a two-person show,” said Samantha Gray, executive director of Theatre Bristol. “After this run, it will be back on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. My goal is that when people call and ask, ‘Do you have a show?’ [we can] say, ‘Yes, we do.’ ”
Theatre Bristol now offers considerably more than Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve.” Consider the Catherine DeCaterina School of Theatre Arts. The educational side of Theatre Bristol already has workshops afoot, with more to follow. Classes, too. Each beckons students, young or old, who need to scratch their creative itch.
Workshops are open for all ages. Classes cater to children ages 5 to 13.
“Classes run through April,” said Camille Gray, coordinator of the Catherine DeCaterina School of the Theatre Arts. “They learn basic stuff, including terminology, how to behave onstage, etiquette, principles of acting. We play games. The kids love it.”
The Catherine DeCaterina School of Theatre Arts also offers regular workshops on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Wide-ranging topics include auditions, costume design, set design, musical theater dance, lighting and sound design, directing, stage management, dialects and more.
Coming up next, an audition workshop is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission for this workshop is free, though prospective participants are asked to register online at https://theatrebristol.org/tbarts/#workshops.
“That’s a two-hour workshop,” Camille Gray said. “People can come and get some help about the audition process, get some anxieties out. People do get audition jitters.”
Classes differ from workshops in that workshops meet only once. Classes are more intensive and are split into age groups. For instance, the next class on creative dramatics, which is for ages 5 to 7, begins on Monday, March 6. Dramatics 1, for ages 8 to 10, starts on Tuesday, March 7. Dramatics 2, for ages 11 to 13, commences on Wednesday, March 8.
Admission for each class is $160 per child. Instructors include Theatre Bristol veterans Camille Gray, Cameron Roberts, Glenn Patterson, Kenn Naegele, Dottie Havlik and Nicole Intagliata.
“We’ve got classes for adults,” Camille Gray said. “We’ve got Acting 101 for people with no experience, and it’s for people with experience who need to brush up. It’s a way to jump-start their acting.”
And if, for some reason, a parent cannot afford to pay for a course taught for their eager-to-act child, contact Theatre Bristol anyway.
“Cathy DeCaterina (who founded Theatre Bristol) always stressed that no child would be turned away,” Samantha Gray said.
There’s more to come. Theatre Bristol will introduce PLAYtime in the ARTspace beginning Saturday, April 23. It will run weekly thereafter each Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m.
“It’s a time for really little kids to experience theater just for them,” Samantha Gray said. “It’s little skits of nursery rhymes and plays. We always open with the song, ‘If You’re Happy and You Know It.’ We close the show with ‘You Are My Sunshine.’ ”
Life abundant percolates throughout Theatre Bristol. From its sunshiny staff to its eager actors and hearty directors, the show goes on well before and long after the curtain drops.
“You can leave your troubles at the door,” McVey said. “Yeah, they’ll be there when you’re done, but they’re not as bad as before.”