BRISTOL, Tenn. — Step inside Theatre Bristol on a Monday afternoon. Sounds of heels from the floor above, like a concert of soft-shoe jackhammers tap-tap-tapped in time to the timeless music of “Oklahoma!”
“Isn’t it marvelous?” asked Kenn Naegele, director of Theatre Bristol’s revival of “Oklahoma!”
Created by Richards Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in 1943, Theatre Bristol’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” opens at Paramount Bristol in downtown Bristol on Friday, Sept. 22. It stages each following Friday through Sunday through Sunday, Oct. 1.
“When I think about ‘Oklahoma!’ if people haven’t seen it in a long while, they may not remember how much they loved it,” said Samantha Gray, producer of Theatre Bristol’s “Oklahoma!” “This is its 80th year.”
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” dawned at a time when musicals were not particularly bankable. “Oklahoma!” changed that. Rodgers composed the music, Hammerstein the book and lyrics. After its initial run on Broadway, “Oklahoma!” hit the silver screen starring Gordon MacRae as Curly and Shirley Jones as farm girl Laurey, his love interest, in 1955. The film won two Oscars.
“The music advances the story,” Gray said. “This is the traditional ‘Oklahoma!’ and true to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s version of the movie.”
Theatre Bristol’s production stars Coy Owens and Camille Gray in the lead roles of charismatic cowboy Curly McLain and high-strung farm girl Laurey Williams in the two-act musical. Owens leads during the show’s opening song, the long-beloved “Oh, What a Beauiful Mornin’.”
“Incredible songs,” Naegele said. “Beautiful melodies. Beautiful lyrics. There’s a good deal of humor in the show. There’s serious drama, too. There’s a dark side to the story. Well, there’s no good story without a conflict.”
Upstairs in the steamy hot Theatre Bristol, rehearsals of several song and dance numbers commenced as the sun slipped into the western horizon that Monday afternoon. Banners of past Theatre Bristol musicals including “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Music Man” haloed the walls. A table to the side beheld props — wicker baskets, handmade dolls, lanterns, etc. — intent for the show.
A grinning Dracula and a snow-fringed North Pole sign from shows past occupied nooks in the periphery.
Camille Gray, the show’s choreographer and costume designer as well as co-star as love interest Laurey, led Monday’s dance rehearsal. About a dozen cast members faced her. Naegele sat behind a long table, facing the ensemble. They practiced a song from the second act, “The Farmer and the Cowman.”
“Oh,” Dan Gray sang, “the farmer and the cowman should be friends.”
The song points to a simmering rivalry between the cowboys and the farmers. Themes of love tangle within aspects of loyalty and dreams, all of which intertwine as cultures clash amid a rural community of heartland Oklahoma.
“It’s a spectacle for the audience,” Naegele said. “There are a series of conflicts between the rancher and the farmer. I would say it’s a western. It’s either 1906 or ’07. They are in a sparsely populated western territory.”
Within moments, sweat gathers as if dammed along the eyebrows of the cast. Rivulets of their efforts drip down sides of cheeks as bootheels click and clack about in time on deeply scarred hardwood floors. One time. Two times. Three times performed.
“There’s a lot of dancing in this,” Naegele said.
A break follows. Water chugged, breaths taken, sweat wiped. Or not.
“Ready?” Camille Gray said.
And they perform once again. And again.
“Hot as Oklahoma up here,” Samantha Gray said while seated at the end of the long table.
In time, they rehearsed the opening tune from “Oklahoma!” Coy Owens as Curly stood next to Camille Gray as Laurey. Button clicked, music began, and Owens’ unamplified voice filled the steaming room.
“There’s a bright, golden haze on the meadow…,” Owens as Curly sang. “Oh, what a beautiful mornin’, oh, what a beautiful day!”
Naegle all but leapt from the comfort of his comfy chair.
“That’s the voice you will hear first,” he said with a smile as wide as the western prairie.
Indeed, Owens and cast sang and danced as if on opening night within a sold-out Paramount. Exuberance married excellence for a bountiful wedding of entertainment galore.
Meanwhile downstairs, music director Bandy Brownlee sat at an electric piano. In meticulous fashion, he led an enclave of vocalists through songs bound for the show.
Backstage, that which will assemble on stage at the Paramount as the buildings in the rural Oklahoma town await completion. A storyboard inside Theatre Bristol’s offices outlined it all.
“The storyline makes it all seem real,” Samantha Gray said.
Moments later, the jackhammering of bootheels continued upstairs. Echoes of voices followed.
“Oh,” they sang, “what a beautiful mornin’!”