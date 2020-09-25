WISE — Seven months ago, a crew turned the Inn at Wise into the set for a supernatural horror movie. In less than a month, the cast and crew will return to make the Inn a Hollywood gala.
Producer Jodi Spriggs said “The Whittler” was originally set for release in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.
“The executive producer (Robert Costner) and director (Whit Whitman) said how about October,” Spriggs said. “After all, it is a thriller.”
“The Whittler” centers on a family living in their 200-year-old inn, and it combines a ghost story with a tale of a gang of intruders looking to rob the family. Local youth Mahalah Peters plays Alexandra, the daughter of the inn owners, who encounters a vengeful spirit — played by Whittler Webb — that deals with the intruders in various, unpleasant ways.
The cast also includes title character Whittler “Whittler” Webb, WWE and WWF star Al Snow as the leader of the movie’s villains, John Wells and Sarah Cleveland as Alexandra’s parents, local Reagan Joseph as Alexandra’s ghostly friend and Snow’s crew — Nick Doetsch and comedians Catfish Cooley, Gerard Haran and Andrew Conn.
Spriggs said the cast and crew will return to Wise Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. to celebrate “The Whittler’s” release on Amazon Prime video.
“This will be the first time anyone’s seen the completed movie,” Spriggs said. “We’ve seen some clips but not the finished film.”
The premier will be a black-tie, red carpet affair, Spriggs said, and tickets are available through the film’s Kickstarter page (www.kickstarter.com/projects/thewhittlerfilm/the-whittler-a-gothic-ghost-tale). For $75, Spriggs said, each guest can enjoy a red-carpet welcome, dine with the cast and crew and watch the premiere screening. DVDs, T-shirts and “Whittler” merchandise are also available on the Kickstarter site, along with tickets for a post screening VIP party.
Spriggs said all guests must follow COVID-19 precautions, including masks, for everyone’s protection. Total occupancy for the dinner and premiere will be 110, and 40 for the VIP party.
“After being locked down for so many months, it’s refreshing to do something like this,” Spriggs said.
Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be a kind of “Whittler-Con,” when the cast will hold a meet-and-greet and panel discussion led by Whitman. Tickets are also available on Kickstarter, and guests can get autographs and photos with their favorite cast member. Tickets are limited to 200.
“How many people can say they’ve had dinner with All, Catfish, Nick, Conn, Sarah, John and the others,” Spriggs said. “And Mahalah and Reagan, it’s their first film, but it could be their big break.”