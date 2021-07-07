BRISTOL — Those waiting on the details on Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion won’t have to wait any longer.
The Bristol Birthplace of Country Music Museum released the artist schedule for its 20th anniversary festival on Tuesday. Headliners Tanya Tucker, The SteelDrivers, Yola, Amythyst Kiah and Hayes Carll will perform on Friday, Sept. 10. Blackberry Smoke, The Steel Woods and Dr. Dog will play on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Town Mountain, Son Little, Rhonda Vincent and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The lineup was announced earlier this year after the festival was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. For 2021, the festival’s music committee worked to return the names on the 2020 lineup for the 20th anniversary event.
“The music committee nailed it,” said Brent Treash, incoming president of the Bristol Country Music Board of Directors. “We were able to bring back most of the lineup from 2020. The response to our lineup has been amazing. Everywhere I go to see live music, people are talking about it. It’s humbling.”
This year’s festival will also include an additional music event.
Cruz Contreras, the lead singer of The Black Lillies, will perform at the festival’s kickoff event on Thursday along with special musical guests who are yet to be announced. Tickets for that event are on sale now at https://www.tixr.com/groups/bcm/events/bristol-rhythm-roots-reunion- 20167.
The 2021 festival poster by English designer Matt Bridges was also unveiled on Tuesday. The poster, along with this year’s T-shirt, is now available online and in the museum shop.
BCM also announced the festival will not include the typical booklets. Instead, a pocket schedule and map will be printed in Bristol’s local papers and at festival gates. A festival app will also help provide info to concertgoers.
“We felt our resources were best put to use by producing a quality mobile app ...” said Leah Ross, the executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music. “Changes can be made at a moment’s notice and without waste.”
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will be held Sept. 9-12. The full festival lineup can be viewed at https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/. Tickets are also available at https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/buy-tickets/.