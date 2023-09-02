BRISTOL, Tenn. — According to Waylon Jennings, Bob Wills is still the king — at least in Texas and within the annals of Western swing. Waylon said via song that Willie Nelson would be the first to tell you.
Well, remnants of Western swing live on in the form of Dallas’ Quebe Sisters. Wills’ “San Antonio Rose” and “South” have been known to adorn their setlists.
So, listen close when The Quebe Sisters grace the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, which stages from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10, in downtown Bristol. The Quebe Sisters, who are in the midst of their final-for-the-time-being tour, will appear on the Country Mural Stage at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
“We started traveling in 2004,” said Grace Quebe by phone from her home in Dallas, Texas. “We did our homeschooling, math and such on the road.”
In the aftermath of their critically acclaimed debut album, 2003’s “Texas Fiddlers,” demand to experience the three Quebe Sisters onstage grew. Recorded in Texas, the all-instrumental album highlighted the sisters’ fiddle-heavy sound with such songs as “Red River Valley” and Hank Williams’ “Mansion on the Hill.”
A year later, they hit the road. Until COVID-19 in 2020, The Quebe Sisters burned up miles and miles of Texas and well beyond.
“We love doing it,” Grace Quebe, 31, said. “It feels like our whole lives. We’ve toured all over the United States. I really like touring.”
Branded as progressive Western swing, The Quebe Sisters’ style was certainly influenced by Bob Wills. Likewise, Spade Cooley. However, their influences span out to include the Mills Brothers, Nat King Cole, Hank Williams and more.
“Progressive Western swing, we came up with that to describe what we do,” Grace Quebe said. “Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, they put it on the map. We want to give them something fresh. Well, we want something fresh, too.”
Their approach works. En route to establishing a widespread and loyal following, the sisters have enjoyed more than a few “wow” moments.
“Oh, yes! The very thing I think of was opening for Merle Haggard,” Grace Quebe said. “We grew up listening to him. We opened for him in Fort Worth. We got to meet George Jones. We got to meet Willie Nelson. We’ve gotten to do some things that we would not have gotten to do if we were not live musicians.”
Meanwhile, The Quebe Sisters are on tour. When this one concludes, they will press pause. For how long?
“We really don’t know,” Grace Quebe said. “All three of us don’t know what we will be doing afterward.”
But they are not retiring. Quite the opposite, actually.
The Quebe Sisters will likely record again — and perhaps sooner than people realize. Furthermore, who knows? Maybe they will recalibrate and return in a year with an entirely new slant on progressive Western swing — or something else.
“We don’t want to make the same record. We want to push ourselves to a new level,” Grace Quebe said. “We have a lot of ideas about things we want to do in the future. We want to be playing when we’re 90. We want to be like Ray Price and Willie Nelson.”
