JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will bring the music to Tennessee's oldest town with its latest production, “The Music Man.”
The show kicks off Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 17 at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
The show is a Meredith Willson musical, made popular by the 1962 movie starring Robert Preston and Shirley Jones, a press release from JRT said. The show features memorable songs as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “The Wells Fargo Wagon,” “Ya Got Trouble,” and “Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little/Goodnight Ladies.”
It also brings small town community to center stage.
Set in 1902, the story follows conartist Harold Hill (played by Joe Gumina) who plans to swindle money from the people of River City, Iowa, by raising funds to start a band and then fleeing town with the money, the release said. According to JRT, along the way, he meets the town’s librarian Marian Paroo (Brittany Whitson), who makes him reconsider his devious ways.
“This show is perfect for our small town of Jonesborough,” Whitson said, in a press release. “The charming setting and the dynamics of the townsfolk will probably feel very familiar if you’ve ever lived in a small town. While we do reference some things of the past, you’ll find a lot about small-town America hasn’t changed over the years.”
Though set over 100 years ago, the production retains themes that stand the test of time.
“The messages in this show are universal, and although they are presented at a very specific time in history, they are easily relatable to a modern audience,” Kari Tuthill, who plays the mayor’s wife in the show, said in the release. “The music man (Harold Hill) is in need of something to fulfill his life, but it’s not what he thinks he’s searching for. The librarian (Marian) knows exactly what she wants but lets fear hold her back. And then you have this town of what seem like oddballs, but they are really us: a community.”
The music also remains familiar to contemporary audiences.
“Meredith Willson’s music has truly stood the test of time,” said Becky Edmisten (Alma Hix), in the release. “Even if a person doesn’t think they’ll know any of the songs, they’ll be amazed by how many true musical theatre classics are in this show.”
The main message however, according to director Janette Gaines, is “love conquers all.”
“In a world that is saturated with social media, pop culture, news and more,” emphasized Ryan Gray (Olin Britt), in the release, “I believe that there is a little piece of all of us that still craves a chance to revisit a time where musical theatre was simply entertaining and pure, with lighthearted content and no agenda. ‘The Music Man’ was a hit upon its original Broadway release, and the film further catapulted its legacy.
"Our chance to revive this production — on a classic American stage in a classic American town — allows us to help continue its enduring reputation and introduce it to people who may not know anything about it.”
JRT’s "The Music Man" is directed by Gaines with music directed by Charlotte Anderson, choreographed by Andee Klusman, and stage managed by Mary Wallen. Sponsors for this production are Dan and Donna Cobb, Denny Dentistry, Bob Fuller, Sonia King and Dan and Pamela Pope.
Rounding out the cast are Olivia Asbury, Carlos Candelas Torres, Brenden Christie, Alyssa Curtis, Amelia Davis, Julie Anne Dugger, Erin Egan, Duana Gourley, Sydney Gourley, Caleb Hale, Abram Helton, Jess Helton, Michael Hickie, Rebecca Honeycutt, Steve Humphrey, Lee Hunt, Joseph Hunter, Elizabeth Keller, Caleb Knisley, J J Lane, Charleston Langley, Bill Livesay, Daniel Matthews, Nora Jane Mitchell, Lee Mitchell-Harris, Karsyn Potter, LaLa Power, Elliott Price, Sarah Robinson, and Bonnie Straub.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or go to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.