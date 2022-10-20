BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions.
The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit “The Mousetrap.” Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 10, 11 and 12. One matinee performance takes place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for students with valid student identification. All shows will be held at Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theatre on the main campus in Blountville next to Tri-Cities Airport.
So, what is “The Mousetrap” and for whom is the snare set? After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another.
It’s a freezing night in 1952 and a motley group of strangers find themselves suddenly trapped at the manor. As the snow falls, the body count rises — and the suspect list only seems to grow, as clues and possible motives are revealed at every turn.
A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects. What do we make of the newlyweds running about the house? Could it be the spinster with a curious background? An architect who seems better equipped to be a chef? Add to this lot of suspects a retired Army major, a strange man with car troubles, and an irascible judge.
With intrigue, mystery, murder and a dash of humor, the play becomes a dangerous game of cat and, well, mouse. Touted as the longest-running play in history, the stunning surprise finish makes this play a must see.
The play is being directed by Northeast State alumnus Richard Jackson. This production is being presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and Samuel French.