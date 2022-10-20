Northeast State Community College Theatre logo
BLOUNTVILLE — Stranded inside a mysterious mansion during a snowstorm with a killer? That fate befalls a group of strangers in one of theater’s most enduring productions.

The Northeast State Community College Department of Theatre stages Dame Agatha Christie’s masterful whodunit “The Mousetrap.” Adapted by Samuel French, the play sweeps both characters and audiences from a romantic winter getaway into a suspenseful murder mystery.

For tickets visit www.northeaststate.edu/tickets, call (423) 354-5169 or email ewmorritt@northeaststate.edu.