Elizabeth McReynolds of Coeburn, Virginia, was crowned Miss Food City 2022 during the 29th annual pageant held Saturday, Nov. 6, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Elizabeth is a 19-year-old biochemistry major at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Her hobbies and interests include science and encouraging other young girls to explore STEM fields and community service through her platform, Virginia’s Tooth Fairy. The program teaches children about good dental hygiene and provides dental care items to children in need. From left, Rilee Barnette of Castlewood, Virginia, is second runner-up; McReynolds is Miss Food City 2022; Kassandra Looschen of Crossville, Tennessee, is first runner-up; and Jordyn Newell of Waynesville, North Carolina is Miss Photogenic. Each year, the pageant showcases talented young women from across the region as they compete for the opportunity to represent Food City in the coming year. The contestants are judged on a number of criteria, including private interview, sportswear, professional attire, formal evening wear and on-stage question.
Submitted by Tammy Baumgardner
ABINGDON — The next Miss Food City will be crowned at the annual pageant this weekend; the winner will represent Food City throughout the year at several events.
The pageant will be held at Emory & Henry College in the McGlothlin Center for Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The pageant’s winner will receive $3,000 cash, a $1,200 scholarship from Rave Hair Styling Products, a manicure and pedicure from Dragonfly Spa and several other prizes.
The new Miss Food City will also be responsible for representing Food City at several events throughout the next year, including the Food City Dirt Race and Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Attendees to the pageant will also be eligible for a variety of door prizes, including tickets to the Food City Dirt Race, Ripley’s Attractions, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Anakeesta, Wonderworks, and Titanic, along with Food City gift cards and prizes from Dragonfly Spa, Rave Hair Styling Products, Deer Ridge Mountain Resort and Jackson Mountain Homes.