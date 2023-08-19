From staff reports
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will host an arts and crafts show next week featuring more than 30 artists and vendors.
The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the center, which is located at 103 Franklin Ave.
Vendors will be set up in the parking lot directly outside of the McKinney Center and throughout the building.
Shane’s Food Truck and Sista Bigfoot Soul Food & BBQ will be set up. Shane’s Place offers chicken and Philly cheese steaks, home fries and other options. Sista Bigfoot Soul Food & BBQ will offer pulled pork, ribs, smoked meatloaf and fish. There are picnic benches behind the McKinney Center for visitors to sit and eat.
Live music will take place throughout the weekend. On Friday, the musical lineup includes Momma Molasses, Scott Wild & Peter Montanti and Bailey George. On Saturday, Tom Crowder, the Sweetwater Troubadours and Ryan Bernard will provide music.
The event is open to the public. There is a suggested donation of $1 per person to enter the market, but it is not required. Proceeds support the McKinney Center’s outreach program.
The McKinney Center Fall Market artists and vendors include:
• Grace Viola-Pearson with Made for Your Soul (kokedamas and natural plant center pieces).
• Michael Dinapoli with the MAD Potter (pottery).
• Jeannie G’Fellers with JGFellers Creations (handmade journals and 2D art).
• Michael Bishop with Rustic River Design (wooden cutting boards, coasters and other items).
• Cissy Sanders (handwoven items).
• The River (button bracelets).
• Carolyn McLaney (painter).
• Robin Castania with Expressions by Robin (fabric art).
• Karen Hitchcock with Blue River Studios (glass fusion).
• Joe Little with Uncle Joe’s Balms (all-natural body balms and lip balms).
• Stacy Larsen with Handmade Heirloom (ornaments, embroidery and jewelry).
• Elizabeth Parker with L&B By the Sea (sea glass art).
• Jen Larsen with Mulberry Mobil Nursery (flowers and plants).
• Jeff Davidson with JJH Wood Works (woodworking).
• Hanna Davis with Earth to Hannah (ceramic mugs, crocks, berry bowls and more).
• Katie Wilhoit with On the Brightside Designs (jewelry, keychains and car charms).
• Beth Andrews with Appalachian By Grace (photography).
• Jeremy and Brandi Shelnutt with Dad Fish Tackle and My Elle Belle (hand-injected, soft plastic fishing lures and polymer clay earrings).
• Barbara Jernigan with Arts de Papier (paintings and notecards).
• Chelsea Shepard with Chelsea Rene Crochet (dinosaurs, blankets, baskets, etc.).
• Brendan Bohannon with Yallhallaforge (hand-forged knives and more).
• Natalie Collins with Zen Mind Crystals (gemstone jewelry and accessories).
• Carolyn Tomko (stoneware pottery)
• Stephen Simmerman with Cicada Creative Art (original and limited edition prints, posters and cards).
The building and parking at the McKinney Center are ADA accessible. There will be parking attendants to assist those with ADA accessible parking needs.
For more information on this event or upcoming markets, please call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562.