Sullivan County Imagination Library, a local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, is promoting a new documentary film, "The Library Dolly Built."
The premier of film is online at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Fundraising campaign
The fundraising campaign that accompanies the premier of the movie continues through Dec. 13, 2020. All of the proceeds will help provide children, from birth to age 5, in Sullivan County with one high quality, age appropriate book delivered to their home each month, at no cost to families. Sullivan County Imagination Library is building a foundation for reading and learning through books for local children.
Sandra Little, Sullivan County Imagination Library president, reports, “Research has demonstrated that Imagination Library participants begin kindergarten better prepared to read and learn than nonparticipants, regardless of their economic background. Participants showed stronger speaking and vocabulary skills, improved math and cognitive skills, and more positive social-emotional behaviors.”
Since its inception, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has gifted more than 145 million books.
Sullivan County Imagination Library began in 2004. Since then, more than 975,000 books have been delivered to children in the county. Currently, 85% of all children under age 5 living in Sullivan County are enrolled in the Sullivan County Imagination Library. Each month the Sullivan County Imagination Library delivers more than 6,500 books to children.
The Imagination Library is made available to all Tennessee children through a unique, three-way partnership between the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and a local affiliate program in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties. The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation was created in 2004 to provide financial and administrative support for each county affiliate.
About Sullivan County Imagination Library
The mission of Sullivan County Imagination Library is to develop the love of reading in all children in the county by providing an age-appropriate book each month to every child from birth to five years, at no cost to the family and regardless of income. To learn how to join in this fundraising campaign for Sullivan County Imagination Library program, or for information on how to register a child, visit https://www.scimaginationlibrary.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/SullivanCountyImaginationLibrary.