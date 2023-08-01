GALAX – The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting an energetic evening of bluegrass and old-time music with The Kody Norris Show and The Slate Mountain Ramblers at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, in the outdoor amphitheater.

The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, North Carolina.

