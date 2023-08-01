GALAX – The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting an energetic evening of bluegrass and old-time music with The Kody Norris Show and The Slate Mountain Ramblers at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, in the outdoor amphitheater.
The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, North Carolina.
Kody Norris has crafted a performance that is deeply rooted in North American folk music and harkens back to several of the great musicians and performers from the early days of bluegrass. The Kody Norris Show’s sound and energy channel the instrumental virtuosity of the legendary Bill Monroe, the showmanship of the “King of Bluegrass” Jimmy Martin, the vocal harmonies of the Stanley Brothers, and a bit of the over the top comedy entertainment of vaudeville performances.
Top-notch picking is center stage, but humor and visual flash are part of the entertaining package. Always clad in colorful, rhinestone-studded suits, ties, classic hats and ornate boots, the band earns its moniker as a “show.”
The foursome is fronted by Norris on guitar and his fiddling “sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, and rounded out with Josiah Tyree on banjo and Cousin Charlie Lowman on the bass. The group’s album, "When I Get the Money Made," was named the 2017 Bluegrass Album of the Year by the National Traditional Country Music Association. Their latest album, "Rhinestone Revival," was released in June to many accolades.
The Kody Norris Show was honored with seven Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America nominations in 2018. In 2022, Nalley-Norris won Fiddle Performer of the Year and the band was named the Entertainer of the Year.
For the past three years, The Kody Norris Show has been the host of the Farm and Fun Time Noon Show, a weekly broadcast through The Birthplace of Country Music Museum and Radio Bristol.
Opening the show is The Slate Mountain Ramblers, a family old-time band from Mount Airy, North Carolina. Members include Richard and Barbara Bowman, along with their daughter, Marsha Todd.
Fiddler Richard Bowman was recently named a 2023 North Carolina Heritage Award Winner. He was born and raised on the North Carolina/Virginia border in Ararat, Virginia, and now lives in Mount Airy, North Carolina, at the heart of the region’s old-time music and dance community. Bowman learned to play the autoharp from his mother, and later learned from some of the most influential musicians in the area to play the fiddle.
In addition to the Slate Mountain Ramblers, he has been a member of other significant local groups including the Pine River Boys with Maybelle Lewis and the Round Peak Band, which was instrumental in popularizing and spreading the “Round Peak” string-band sound specific to Surry County and its surrounding communities in North Carolina and Virginia.
Round Peak music is especially important as dance music, and Bowman has played for dancers all his musical life, honing a long-bow style that is especially enjoyable to dance to. The Slate Mountain Ramblers are sought after to play for square dances and community events all around the region.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available online at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.
Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.
The Galax Smokehouse will offer barbecue, home-style side dishes and beverages for purchase during the concert.
About the Blue Ridge Music Center
The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The Music Center is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
About the Blue Ridge Parkway
The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway connects Shenandoah National Park to the north with Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the south. The route travels the crests, ridges, and valleys of five major mountain ranges, encompassing several geographic and vegetative zones ranging from 600 to more than 6,000 feet above sea level. It provides visitors with many varied vistas of scenic Appalachian landscapes ranging from forested ridgetops and mountain slopes to rural farm lands and urban areas. The parkway offers a “ride-a-while, stop-a-while” experience that includes scenic pullouts, recreation areas, historic sites, and visitor contact stations. It is known nationally and internationally for its designed landscape as a scenic motorway. Learn more at nps.gov/blri/.