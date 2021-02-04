First of all, I want to take my hat off to Dr. Blaine Jones, Mark DeWitte, as well as their colleagues and they're successors for making the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration the region's biggest single day event of the year for nearly three decades.
Who can forget the year they signed young up and comers “The Band Perry” in January. By the time July 4 rolled around The Band Perry had exploded and was the biggest group in the country.
Local authorities estimated that as many as 50,000 people came to Rogersville that day to watch the free show at the City Park. That's nearly 10 times the population of the town, and at the time was approximately the population of the entire county.
But, those days are dead and gone. In 2016 the Fourth of July Celebration Committee lost approximately $60,000 in sponsorship for the event, and that money isn't coming back. Then they lost Jones and DeWitte, who resigned from the organizing committee after giving 25 and 15 years of their lives to the event respectively.
A group of valiant volunteers have been trying to keep the celebration going without sufficient funding, but in 2019 lack of resources required them to focus mainly on local acts and fireworks, and in 2020 it was fireworks only – mainly due to COVID.
When Fourth of July Committee chairman Josh Gilliam contacted me last month to break the news that the committee was disbanding, he told me last year's fireworks almost wiped out what money had been raised for the event. Any leftover funds are being transferred to the People Loving People nonprofit organization operated by Jones and DeWitte.
Someone will come along and resurrect the Fourth
I find it hard to believe that Rogersville, which is by far the most patriotic-per-capital city I've ever been associated, with isn't going to do something special for the Fourth of July. It may just be fireworks and the downtown parade this year, but from the ashes of former greatness, eventually someone will come along and resurrect the Fourth of July Celebration.
You may or may not know this, but I'm a bit of an idea man. My work hours generally prevent me from sitting on committees or helping organize events, but I'm still usually throwing in my two cents worth, whether its welcome or not.
Who can forget my amazing tourism generation idea of turning the vacant field near the Laurel Run Park boat ramp into a nice, top notch county operated campground. Everybody loved that idea - except for the previous county facilities manager, and the people who built those huge mansions across the river.
I've been giving a lot of thought to a revamped Fourth of July Celebration. My main thought is, you don't need big name entertainment to have fun. When you're operating on a much smaller budget, sometimes you discover that less really can be more.
So without further ado, here are my ideas/suggestions for what a future Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration might look like.
Local musicians and massive karaoke contest
There are some great bands and singers around this part of the country. I'd keep them on the main stage all day just like they did before. But, instead of ending the day with a major star, let's create our own stars.
How about launching a prestigious karaoke contest with a really nice prize and trophy. Hold the tryouts or semifinals the week before, and then for the last performance of the evening feature the final 5 or 10 finalists singing one last song in a final showdown.
Maybe we could create a tradition of letting the winner sing “America the Beautiful” right before the fireworks begin.
All day sports tournaments
Rogersville City Park (and adjacent Hawkins Elementary School) have five baseball diamonds, tennis courts, basketball courts, a swimming pool, and a pretty nifty disc golf course.
It might be fun to put those arenas to good use during the celebration with open tournaments in each of those sports. They already did 3-on-3 basketball tournaments.
Throw in some slow pitch softball tournaments. Try to bring in regional college and high school tennis players for an amateur “Rogersville Open”.
I'm not sure if they'd want to have swimming tournaments that day, but a fun alternative might be a belly flop contest and/or a cannonball contest at the pool.
I would try to make them highly prestigious events to win with big trophies and a cash prize. If it got too big maybe they could play the elimination games on the weekend before the Fourth, and play the finals during the celebration.
Bring back “Taste of Rogersville”
One of my favorite past Rogersville events was Taste of Rogersville where local restaurant created three or four sample dishes to sell for a buck or two so you could try a lot of different things before you got too full and had to plop down in a lawn chair and rest.
I was told the event ended because it was too much work for some restaurants to man their booths while also trying to take care of customers in the actual businesses.
Maybe if it was held during the Fourth of July Celebration they could draw a crown big enough to make it worth their while.
I will say this. Rogersville has a lot of really good places to eat, and there's a lot more that have popped up since Taste of Rogersville went defunct. It would be worth a ride up there just for Taste of Rogersville alone.
Nothing wrong with a GOOD carnival
I have nothing bad to say about the carnivals that Rogersville has allowed to operate the City Park from time to time in past years. As far as I know carnival staff have only been involved in one drug related shooting over the years, and it wasn't even fatal.
There are some carnivals - and I'm not saying Rogersville's past carnivals - but some look like they're staffed from a sex offender halfway house.
Then there are really good carnivals operating in this region. Case in point, every year (except for 2020 due to COVID-19) the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport brings in a very professional looking carnival with rides, games and food kiosks that you wouldn't be afraid to let your kids use.
Although my carnival ride days are behind me, we walked through it a couple of times just for something to do, and I was really impressed. That's who I would bring to Rogersville for the Fourth of July. They're a notch above the average carnival.
I know space is limited at the park, but the city now has an extra three acres at the former U-Save Grocery Store and demolished Blue Spring House property on Main Street that could be utilized.
Keep and open mind
My little home town used to have a small festival, and I can think of a couple of things our fire department did that might translate well in Rogersville.
We had the "Greasy Pole where the fire department put a $50 bill at the top of a greased 30-foot fag pole, and and people tried to climb and get it all day. The fire department also brought a junk car in and charged 75 cents for three whacks with a sledge hammer.
Probably the biggest thing the fire department did was the hose contest where they set up two telephone poles connected by a wire on top. There was a metal barrel on the wire and they'd have contests to see who could spray the barrel to their opponent's side. Good fun for everybody on a hot day.
I told these ideas to a friend who I consider an expert on this subject, and his reply was, "Nobody will come." I disagree. This is good, old fashioned, clean cut American fun, and to me, that's what the Fourth of July is all about.
To steal a line from the old TV commercial, it's all about "Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet."
But, the first step is for members of the community to step up, form a new Fourth of July Committee, roll up their sleeves, and get to work. and if you need more ideas, give me a call.