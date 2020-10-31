Rob Ervin’s family loves Halloween. “But we rarely had any trick-or-treaters due to the fact we live on a cul-de-sac on a steep hill,” he said.
His family still celebrates the spooky holiday through an elaborate “Nightmare Before Christmas” Halloween display on property on Hidden Acres Road in Rock Springs.
Rob said he built the Oogie Boogie and “Boogies Boys” — Lock, Shock and Barrel, Jack and Sally to add to the display’s store-bought animatronics. And this year, a 12-foot-tall skeleton gets in on the creepy fun alongside a monster spider.