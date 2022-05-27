HILTONS — The Crooked Road Ramblers will bring old-time music to the Carter Family Fold this weekend.
The bluegrass band will perform on Saturday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m.
The Crooked Road Ramblers are an old-time band from Southwest Virginia. The band prides itself on country, bluegrass and instrumental dance music, according to the band’s website. The group has performed across the region at venues such as the Fold, Houstonfest, the Albert Hash Memorial Festival, and the Wayne Henderson Festival. According to the website, the Crooked Road Ramblers have won first place in the old-time band category at the Ashe County, Alleghany County, Laurel Bloomery, and Fries and Union Grove fiddlers conventions in addition to being named the old-time instrumental group of the year at the 2014 Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising.
Kilby Spencer started the band and honed his old-time music skills from his parents, Thornton and Emily Spencer, who have been in the Whitetop Mountain Band for more than 40 years. According to the band’s website, he started the group in hope of carrying on the “driving, Southwest Virginia ‘big’ band sound that makes people want to dance.”
The band also includes Kelley Breiding on clawhammer banjo and vocals, John Perry on guitar and vocals, Donald Hill on rhythm guitar, Karen Carr on bass and vocals and Wayne Dye on the mandolin and vocals.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Hwy., Hiltons. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P., Sara, and Maybelle), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.