HILTONS, Va. — For the Crooked Road Ramblers, the journey of old-time music never fails to lead back to the Carter Family Fold.
The band will return to the Fold at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Hiltons.
The old-time band is named in honor of its members, who hail from different parts of The Crooked Road, a 300-mile music heritage trail that includes the Carter Fold and other venues throughout Southwest Virginia.
The Crooked Road Ramblers are a returning band at the Carter Fold and typically perform at the venue various times throughout the year.
The group offers a mixture of instrumental dance music, ballads, traditional country and bluegrass. They have performed at venues across the region such as the Carter Fold, Houstonfest, the Albert Hash Memorial Festival, the Floyd Country Store and the Wayne Henderson Festival, among others. According to the band’s website, the Crooked Road Ramblers won first place in the old-time band category at the Ashe County, Alleghany County, Laurel Bloomery, Fries and Union Grove fiddlers conventions. They were also named the old-time instrumental group of the year at the Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising.
Kilby Spencer is the fiddler and founder of the Crooked Road Ramblers. Spencer’s mother and father started playing at the Carter Fold starting in the ’70s with the Whitetop Mountain Band.
Kelley Breiding plays banjo and offers vocals. She also leads the rockabilly band Kelley and the Cowboys. John Perry, an old-time guitar player and vocalist, continues his over 50-year love for old-time music with the band. The group also includes Wayne Dye, the band’s mandolin player, who also offers vocals. Dye is also a retired coal miner from Russell County whose father was part of the Russell County Boys band.
The Crooked Road Ramblers also include two new members of the group, Jesse Morris, who comes from a musical family in Southwest Virginia and plays the bass, and Ali Kafka, who plays guitar for the group after starting as a street musician from Elizabethton.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry. Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for her work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. A select number of tickets are available online and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.