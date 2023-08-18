Cabin Creek Boys band

The Cabin Creek Boys will soon perform at the Carter Family Fold.

 CONTRIBUTED/THE CABIN CREEK BOYS

HILTONS, Va. – Southwest Virginia and Northwest North Carolina are well represented in the old-time band, The Cabin Creek Boys.

The band will perform at the Carter Family Fold at 7:30 p.m, Saturday, Aug. 26.



