HILTONS, Va. – Southwest Virginia and Northwest North Carolina are well represented in the old-time band, The Cabin Creek Boys.
The band will perform at the Carter Family Fold at 7:30 p.m, Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Cabin Creek Boys, which also includes female members, will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday. Joining the group for this performance will be Cody Jackson on banjo from Wytheville, Virginia, Karlee Hamm on the bass fiddle and guitar from Lansing, North Carolina, Erika Testerman on guitar and Chris Testerman on the fiddle from Independence, Virginia.
"The Cabin Creek Boys will return to the Carter Family Fold with their old-time, hillbilly music from the hills and hollers of Southwest Virginia and Northwest North Carolina,” the band told Tri-Cities Scene in a message. “Bring your dancing shoes and get ready for a toe-tapping good time.”
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for her work to keep the venue and her family’s music alive. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. A select number of tickets are available online and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.
