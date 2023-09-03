Brother Boys by James Edgar

The Johnson City duo of Ed Snodderly, left, and Eugene Wolf, right, known as The Brother Boys, await the release of their Bear Family Records release of 'New Hillbilly Music.'

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ask any collector of world-renowned Bear Family Records releases. Bear Family sets are highly sought, deeply coveted and typically proudly and prominently displayed on collectors’ shelves.

Make room for Johnson City’s duo of Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf, The Brother Boys.





