JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ask any collector of world-renowned Bear Family Records releases. Bear Family sets are highly sought, deeply coveted and typically proudly and prominently displayed on collectors’ shelves.
Make room for Johnson City’s duo of Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf, The Brother Boys.
When Snodderly performs solo during the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Theatre Bristol, he will have something new to proclaim. Released worldwide on Bear Family, “New Hillbilly Music: On the Honky Tonk Highway with The Brother Boys” compiles 51 songs on two CDs that span The Brother Boys’ recorded history from 1988 through last year.
“I’m really proud of this Bear Family thing,” said Snodderly. “It’s a real honor. To have the music all in one closet is really cool. Yeah, it’s really cool.”
Snodderly and Wolf issued their first of four albums in 1988. Released independently on New Hillbilly Records, the pedal steel-laced eponymous album — often referred to as “Mule Head” because of its cover photo of a mule — embraces past country music influences through a somewhat contemporary prism.
The album’s songs, including The Brother Boys’ takes on the Louvin Brothers’ “The Great Atomic Power” and the Wilburn Brothers’ “Wanna Wanna Wanna,” bespeak Snodderly and Wolf’s taut brothers-like vocal harmonies. They also include a song of particularly deep meaning to Wolf, Ray Price’s “My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You.”
“I won a talent contest at 2 years old by singing ‘My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You,’” said Wolf. “My mamaw entered me into this contest. That song is on our Bear Family set, and it’s on our first record.”
Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian studies and bluegrass, old-time and roots music studies at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, compiled and annotated the songs contained in the collection. Nominated multiple times for Grammy Awards, Olson wrote the set’s extensive liner notes.
“It’s Americana before they had a name for it,” said Olson. “They’re a strong, eclectic Americana duo with songs way overlooked and before their time.”
Bear Family’s compilation compiles each of the four albums made by The Brother Boys. In addition to their country music-embracing debut album, the set includes each of the duo’s Sugar Hill Records albums, 1992’s Jerry Douglas-produced bluegrass-leaning “Plow” and 1995’s more progressive “Presley’s Grocery.”
Furthermore, last year’s album, “More Mule,” turns up within the Bear Family compilation. Additionally, the set features six unreleased tracks, each of them recorded live. Of the collection’s 51 tracks, Snodderly wrote nearly 20 of them.
“I’m stunned,” Wolf said of the release. “Ed and I have longevity as a group. We’ve been doing this for 35 or more years. This is sort of a tribute to that relationship. We do sound like brothers. Whatever that symbiotic relationship is, we’ve kept that thread going.”
Appalachians each, Snodderly and Wolf use their backgrounds and experiences, as well as observances of places, people and times past and present, to inform their music. They’re not Ralph Stanley Appalachian. They’re not backwoods hillbillies picking banjos on their knees.
Instead, realms of high-art literature permeate their songs, much as a John Steinbeck novel inspires contemplation. The Brothers Boys’ music prompts thought.
“It’s grounded in Appalachia, but it’s intended for audiences everywhere,” Olson said. “People need only listen to ‘The Diamond Stream.’ They have discerning ears.”
In addition to their entwined vocal harmonies, The Brother Boys make ample use of Snodderly’s guitar playing. Heard extensively throughout their Bear Family collection on such tracks as “Loose Talk” and “Sweet Riverside,” Snodderly’s musicianship provides footprints of ample distinction.
“This album brings it all back home as a celebration of American music,” Olson said. “It comes out flawlessly. Country music with a big tent understanding of what the genre is all about, this is living and breathing right now.”
And so The Brother Boys take their rightful place amid vitally important figures of country music significance, including Roy Acuff and Carl Smith. Purveyors of Appalachian cultural beauty, The Brother Boys are now included in Bear Family’s exclusive assemblage of the world’s finest music and casts their work into the halls of greatness.
“When I see Bear Family’s catalog, I see the music I grew up with — wow!” Wolf said. “Now it’s literally out in the world. It’s a beautifully packaged two-CD, 51-song set that will bring you joy.”