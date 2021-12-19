I used to write an annual feature offering my top 10 tips for getting the most out of a Christmastime visit to Dollywood.
Sadly I forgot to review my tips before I took a friend from Michigan to the park for his first Smoky Mountain Christmas. I did all the things I’ve warned readers not to do.
The park opened at 11 a.m. We didn’t arrive until after 3 p.m. We arrived hungry. I drove us to the park via the Parkway, not Veterans Boulevard. In other words, we (more to the point, I) did no advance planning or preparation.
My friend Mark, of course, mainly wanted to see the park’s fabled light display, ride its world-class roller coasters, and just see how big the place has gotten. He’d last visited on a hot summer day not long after Dollywood opened.
The park’s scheduled closing time was 9 p.m. So we had about five hours to run around enjoying rides, shows, the lights, shopping, dining and selfie- taking before it would be time to find the perfect spot to watch another recent addition to Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas: the Merry & Bright, Holiday Light! fireworks show.
My first instinct was to rush Mark through my favorite attractions, shops and shows. I started us off with a show, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at the Pines Theater. It was nice to sit down in the warm theater. I stuck my cell phone in the cup holder on the back of the seat in front of me. And left it there when we exited the theater just as dusk fell and headed up Craftsman’s Valley.
It was getting dark enough to really see the spectacle that is Christmas at Dollywood. I planned a short stop at the Robert F. Thomas Chapel on our way up to the Tennessee Tornado and Wild Eagle. We got to the chapel in time for the Candlelight Carolers performing hymns and carols in front of the church. It wasn’t as cozy as a candlelight service inside the church, but it was, I thought, a nice addition to the holiday lineup.
As we headed on up the valley and passed Blazing Fury, it seemed to be getting foggy. It was special effects to enhance a synchronized light and music show that engulfs the walkway most of the rest of the way to the Tennessee Tornado. It was Mark’s first real moment of awe at Dollywood’s Christmas lights. He pulled out his cell phone and began to film it.
I reached for my phone and didn’t find it, realizing I’d left it in that cup holder back at the Pines. Y’all regular Dollywood visitors know that’s a pretty far piece, especially in a crowd and with someone in tow who doesn’t know any park landmarks.
I told Mark to stay in the cascading white-and-blue-and-green-then-purple light “tunnel” there near Blazing Fury (we later learned this light installation is named “Northern Lights”) and I’d hurry my best. At least it’s downhill back to the Pines. I hurried and worried. I didn’t need to have done either. The theater wasn’t yet taking in its next audience for the final show of the night and someone had turned my phone in at the front counter.
Don’t tell Mark, but I did not run back up the hill. By the way, he doesn’t eat red meat or pork. I got him a box of popcorn and a soda to “settle his stomach” before he rode a coaster. He started with Wild Eagle (a 25-minute wait). In the dark. I, like Dolly, do not ride the coasters. So I waited at the ride exit.
“How was it?” I asked the roller coaster expert.
“Good,” he said more timidly than I’ve seen in the nine years we’ve been park hopping together. “It scared the life out of me! But it’s great. Very smooth. But not knowing what its route is and riding it for the first time in the dark, it was disorienting. I didn’t know what was coming next.”
We walked back down to the Tennessee Tornado (a five-minute wait). After Mark disappeared into the line, I darted to another of my favorite new things at the park: food trucks. Eyeballing the menus, I ordered a meatball sub ($12.95) and “sausage balls (3)” for $8. Being at a food truck inside a theme park during the holidays, I reasonably expected $8 to buy three “church lady” sausage balls. After all, it said they’d be drizzled with honey.
The meatball sub alone was more than I could eat. It was delicious, too. More than I expected in quantity and quality. The sausage balls were almost as big as tennis balls, and amazing in flavor. So Mark made it back from his Tornado ride to find me with a lot of food that he doesn’t eat.
He said he didn’t want to rush anywhere just to catch another coaster, so we just walked on across Wilderness Pass and eventually found a place to lean and watch “Wonderful Christmas,” a light show on a 50-foot Christmas tree at Wilderness Plaza. The show’s finale brings a burst of “snow” to the area. After exploring Wildwood Grove, we ambled down Timber Canyon and through another tunnel of lights called Arctic Passage.
That brought us full circle back to the park entrance. It was time for candy, specifically fudge to take home. We strolled back down Showstreet, which is the most colorful, most heavily concentrated area for Christmas lights. We wandered through Jukebox Junction and looked for the best photo spots for pictures of the big red tree or the big blue tree. We went to ride the train, but it was coming back in from its last run. The gatekeepers at the railroad crossing told us the best place to see the fireworks is Showstreet, so we headed back and found a perfect spot just as the first fireworks lit up the sky.
It was a perfect (and impressive) end to a fun day that went off just right without any checklists or plans.
Merry Christmas, everyone!