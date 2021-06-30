Organizers say they expect “a huge crowd” as the 95th annual Appalachian Fair returns Aug. 23-28 with a lineup of musical performers that includes a number of popular Christian acts.
Phil Booher, the manager of the Appalachian Fair, said one of those acts will be Casting Crowns, a Grammy and Dove award winning group whose hits include “Who Am I” and “Only Jesus.” Casting Crowns will perform Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage.
“We’re doing something a little different this year with featuring two contemporary Christian acts,” Booher said at a news conference Wednesday at the Appalachian Fairground in Gray to announce the lineup at this year’s fair. “We try to look at who is up and coming. We ask what people want to see and who we can afford.”
The theme of this year’s Appalachian Fair is “Farm Days & Family Ways.”
Back On Track
Fair officials canceled the 94th annual event last year because of concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Aside from missing a few years during World War II, the fair has been an annual tradition at the fairgrounds in Gray since 1926.
The James H. Drew Exposition returns to the midway this year with its rides and games. Booher said Drew will also be offering ride specials daily, including $15 unlimited rides on Aug. 24.
Based on his conversations with officials of the Drew Exposition, which Booher said has been working fairs and festivals across the country since March, he believes the Appalachian Fair could see a record turnout this year.
“People are looking to get out,” he said.
Musical Lineup
The Appalachian Fair kicks off its entertainment this year on Aug. 23 with a return of the Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, which has performed at the Gray fairgrounds since 1994. The team will also perform 30-minute shows on the following two nights, each beginning at 7 p.m.
Jameson Rodgers opens the Main Stage’s musical entertainment on Aug. 23. He is known for his hits “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name.” His opening act will be Tyler Booth.
Other performances, which will begin at 8 p.m. nightly on the Main Stage, include:
• Larry Fleet, whose hits include “Where I Find God” and “Workin Hard,“ on Aug. 24.
• Jordan Davis, who is known for his “Buy Dirt” tour and his hit album, “Home State,” on Aug. 25.
• Casting Crowns on Aug. 26.
• Matt Stell will take the stage Aug. 27 with his hits “Prayed for You” and "That Ain’t Me No More.”
• Jordan Feliz closes out the week on Aug. 28 with his worship hits “Next To Me” and “Glorify.”
Reserved Seats will be available online after 11 a.m. on July 24 and at the fair’s website or at the fairgrounds, beginning at 9 a.m.
All Reserved Seats will be $15 per seat. Phone orders may be placed beginning July 26 by calling the box office at 477-1420.
Other Traditional Attractions
The Museum Stage will also see the return of of old favorites, such as the Fairest of the Fair Pageant on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m., and the Little Miss Pageant on Aug. 24. The Appalachian Fair Got Talent contests will also be featured later in the week.
Monster trucks will return to the Appalachian Arena on Aug. 23-24. Bull Riding will follow the next two nights, ending with the demolition derby on Aug. 27-28.
All events will begin at 7:30 p.m. daily.
General adult admission tickets are $10, and children 11 and under get in for free when accompanied by an adult.
Free grandstand seating is available with all general admission ticket purchases.
General admission season passes will also be on sale. A three-day season pass will be $25, and a six-day season pass will be $50.
Online ticket purchases may be made through our website at www.appalachianfair.com