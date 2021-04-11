The Tri-Cities Civil War Roundtable will host speaker Eric Jacobson on Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m. in the Little Theater of the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Jacobson’s program will be “Stand There and Fight Them: George Wagner and the Battle of Franklin.”
Jacobson has been studying the American Civil War for nearly three decades. He is the author of “For Cause & For Country: A Study of the Affair at Spring Hill and the Battle of Franklin,” which was published in March 2006 and is considered by some to be one of the most important books ever written about the 1864 Tennessee Campaign.
Jacobson’s second book, “The McGavock Confederate Cemetery,” was published in April 2007. His third book, “Baptism of Fire,” which details the roles of three Federal regiments at the Battle of Franklin, was released in September 2011.
Jacobson is the CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust, which manages the Carter House and Carnton. He lives in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
From the program: For many decades George Wagner’s performance at Spring Hill and Franklin in late 1864 has been misunderstood and misinterpreted. Wagner was a citizen soldier with a tenacious fighting spirit and a deep respect for the Union. He fought admirably on countless battlefields, but his career was tarnished by the events of Nov. 30, 1864. His death shortly after the war only allowed others to define his story to fit their narrative. Join us as we learn more about George Wagner and how the war headed toward a conclusion in Middle Tennessee.
Entrance to the Renaissance Center can only be made through the back door. Please enter with your face mask on. You can exit at any door after the program ends.
About 50 attendees can sit in the main seating area of the theater, with overflow attendees sitting in the balcony. Temperatures will be checked, and every other row of seats will be taped off in the theater.
The first 10 people who make reservations can dine with Jacobson at the Chop House, 1704 N. Eastman Road, on Monday from 5 to 6:15 p.m. If you are interested, send your dinner reservations request to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call (423) 323-2306.