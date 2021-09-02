Tanya Tucker has canceled her performance at next weekend's Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, according to a post on the star's Facebook page.
The post reads: "Hi Everyone, I'm looking forward to getting back out on the road this weekend!!! My hip is a lot better. The physical therapy and all of your well wishes has helped!
"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances and travel complications we are going to be unable to make Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion festival September 10th. I'm so sorry y'all, but I will see you at Bristol Rhythm and Roots in 2022.
"See you on the road this weekend and at my other stops on my Bring My Flowers Now Tour 2021!"
Check back with timesnews.net for more details on this story.