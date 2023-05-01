KINGSPORT — On May 7, the Symphony of the Mountains will present its beloved Family Concert at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol at 3 p.m.

The show this year will feature the story of “Peter and the Wolf,” a musical fairy tale perfect for kids of all ages. The story is told by a narrator, while an orchestra accompanies the fable with theme music representing each unique character. The music composition was written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936.

For more information, visit symphonyofthemountains.org or call (423) 392-8423.

