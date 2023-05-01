"Peter and the Wolf" will be narrated by former Barter Theatre actor Rick McVey, who charmed audiences last year with his role as Sir Humphrey Treble-Clef in the Symphony’s production of “When Instruments Roamed the Earth!”.
KINGSPORT — On May 7, the Symphony of the Mountains will present its beloved Family Concert at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol at 3 p.m.
The show this year will feature the story of “Peter and the Wolf,” a musical fairy tale perfect for kids of all ages. The story is told by a narrator, while an orchestra accompanies the fable with theme music representing each unique character. The music composition was written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936.
The performance will be narrated by former Barter Theatre actor Rick McVey, who charmed audiences last year with his role as Sir Humphrey Treble-Clef in the Symphony’s production of “When Instruments Roamed the Earth!”.
The Family Concert also includes Mozart’s famed “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” which translates to “a little night music,” and Haydn’s “Toy Symphony.”
The Toy Symphony was written in the 1760s, and has grown into a well-known musical work that amuses audiences of all ages. The work includes a variety of toy instruments, including bird calls, a toy trumpet, a ratchet and more. The unique sounds of the Toy Symphony will make for a fun time for every family.
The Symphony of the Mountains will also be presenting free community and school concerts on May 8-10 around the region. On May 8, concerts will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Paramount Center and 7 p.m. at Union High School in Big Stone Gap. On May 9, a concert will be held at Lee High School in Jonesville at 9:30 a.m. On May 10, a concert will be held at the McGlothlin Center in Emory at 9:30 a.m.
And, as part of the Symphony’s “Paths to Dignity” project, additional concerts will be presented to Girls, Inc. and Boys and Girls Clubs in Kingsport and Bristol.