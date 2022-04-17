KINGSPORT — Symphony of the Mountains will present the postponed Eastman Celebration Concert at 7:30 p.m. on May 7 in the Toy F. Reid Employee Center Auditorium.
The orchestra will perform “The Planets” by Gustav Holst. The massive work premiered in 1920, the same year Eastman was founded. It will be one of the largest symphony works ever performed in the Tri-Cities with 80 musicians on stage and a fascinating array of instruments including a bass oboe, euphonium, bass chimes and two sets of timpani.
The first planet, “Mars, the Bringer of War” is well-known to football fans in East Tennessee, as the beginning is frequently played by marching bands at both high school and college football games.
This will be a rare opportunity to hear “The Planets” in its entirety. In the final movement, “Neptune, the Mystic,” the orchestra will be joined by the Voices of the Mountains Women, the Cantemus Women’s Choir and the Dobyns-Bennett Chamber Choir Women.
The concert will be complemented by visual inspirations courtesy of Adam Thanz and Jason Dorfman of the Bays Mountain Planetarium. Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth and the orchestra will open the concert with Mozart’s popular final Symphony No. 41, the “Jupiter” symphony.
Tickets are $35 and may be obtained from the symphony box office, (423) 392-8423, or online through www.SymphonyOfTheMountains.org.
Free tickets are available for all Eastman employees and retirees at the front desk of the Toy F. Reid Employee Center. As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, free tickets are also available for children and students.
The Eastman Celebration Concert kicks of a busy month for Symphony of the Mountains. On May 8 at 3 p.m. (Bristol), May 9 at 7 p.m. (Jonesville, Virginia) and May 10 at 7 p.m. (Emory, Virginia) the orchestra will play fun family concerts featuring “When Instruments Roamed the Earth”, a unique presentation of the instruments of the orchestra as if they are dinosaurs from the past. Rick McVey, formerly of Barter Theatre, will narrate the hilarious concert in which a special T-Rex conductor makes an appearance. The orchestra will also offer free school performances of the program throughout the region.
May 22nd at 3 p.m. will mark the final concert of the Symphony’s 75th Anniversary Season, Woodwinds and All That Jazz, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol.