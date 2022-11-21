KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains plans to present a fireside treat in two weeks.
The organization announced Friday that it will hold a holiday concert, “Down by the Fireside,” on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Kingsport.
The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center.
A second concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for Arts at Emory & Henry College, according to a press release.
The symphony returns with its holiday concerts after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The orchestra is led by Maestro Cornelia Laemmli Orth.
The orchestra will perform holiday favorites such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Chanukah Festival Overture,” “Go Tell It On the Mountains” and Christmas sing-along carols.
Performing with Symphony of the Mountains and Voices of the Mountains will be the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, the Academy of Strings and the Mountain Mission School Choir, from Grundy, Virgina.
Also, Santa will make a cameo appearance at the event.
After the concert, people will be able to take a picture with Santa, sponsored by the Women’s Symphony Committee.
The concert will end in time for attendees to catch the Kingsport Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35. Children and students will be admitted for free.
Group discounts for 10 people and over are available by calling the Symphony Box Office. To order tickets, call (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.
