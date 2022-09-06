KINGSPORT — On Sept. 24, Symphony of the Mountains will open its new fall season of Appalachian-themed concerts, entitled “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.”
“We have pulled out all the stops for this season! We are roaring back after the pandemic with a full season of music connected to our name and our region,” said Scott Eddlemon, executive director and longtime supporter of the symphony.
Eddlemon is most excited to welcome internationally renowned banjo player Béla Fleck, who will help to begin the new season with the Symphony’s first concert, “Appalachian Joy: Béla Fleck with Symphony of the Mountains.”
The show includes the world premiere of Seth Grosshandler’s “Mountain Festival Overture,” local composer Benjamin Dawson’s music from his score to the movie “Found,” and the well-known orchestral suite from the ballet “Appalachian Spring,” composed by Aaron Copland.
“The second half of the concert will be all banjo with Béla Fleck, playing his ‘Juno Concerto for Banjo and Orchestra,’ ” Eddlemon said. “This will be a powerful concert with something for everybody!”
The Symphony of the Mountains will also bring back its free concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market, set to take place on Oct. 23. “This year we will play Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony as a tribute to the Scots-Irish settlers in our region,” Eddlemon said.
“As a native East Tennessean with Scots-Irish roots, I love that we have pulled together a wonderful selection of works designed to evoke and celebrate the unique connection we have with the land, the mountains and the people,” Eddlemon said. He calls the season a “homecoming” and looks forward to seeing audiences enjoy live music once again.
“Appalachian Joy: Béla Fleck with Symphony of the Mountains” will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Eastman Toy F. Reid Employee Center Auditorium in Kingsport. Tickets are $35 for adults and free for children and students. More information and ticket details can be found at symphonytix.com or (423) 392-8423.