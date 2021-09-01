KINGSPORT — Symphony of the Mountains will wait a little longer to kick off its 75th anniversary season.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities, Symphony of the Mountains announced it will postpone the start of its Diamond Jubilee season until October.
Unfortunately, that also means there’ll be no Oak Ridge Boys concert this season. The Sept. 18 kickoff would have featured the popular quartet, but rescheduling wasn’t an option. A replacement concert will be performed in the spring. The new program will be announced as soon as arrangements are finalized.
All single ticket purchases for the Oak Ridge Boys will be refunded. Subscribers can use the tickets for the canceled concert to attend the spring replacement concert, or they may call the symphony office to arrange refunds.
The new opening Diamond Jubilee Concert will be “Two Fifths of Beethoven.” The concert, scheduled for Oct. 16 at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center auditorium, will feature Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth leading the orchestra in the iconic Symphony No. 5 of Beethoven, known around the world by its first four notes. The other “Fifth” will be the “Fifth Piano Concerto,” known as the Emperor Concerto, played by Russian pianist Tatiana Tessman. Both works are being performed in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth in December 1770.
Discounted ticket packages for the anniversary season are still available, as are single tickets for all concerts. Tickets may be purchased online at symphonyofthemountains.org or by phone at (423) 392-8423. Concert-goers are reminded the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center auditorium requires individuals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend performances.