KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month.

The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

