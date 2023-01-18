‘Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music’ will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month.
The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
The ensemble consists of Susan Eddlemon, violin, ETSU cello professor; Sean Hawthorne and Scott Eddlemon, percussion; New York artists Larry Spivack, percussion, and Adam Schneider, guitar.
The concert will feature several musical pieces, including a new work by Spivack called “Chemistry Suite,” which is a celebration of Eastman’s scientific accomplishments.
Eastman employee Dr. Stephen Orth will join Scott Eddlemon for a performance using chemistry labware, “Labware Leggiero.” Other works will include “Spallation Quartet” for violin, cello and percussion and “High Flux Isotope Reactor” for electric violin, electric cello, electric guitar and electric percussion.
The ensemble will also perform a rendition of “Sodium Iodide,” a love song performed by New York’s “True Outcomes.”
The original idea of Isotone concerts originated in Oak Ridge as a collaboration between the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association and the American Museum of Science and Energy.
Matt Weber, a reviewer for I Care If You Listen, wrote of the New York City premiere concert, “Isotone captured the excitement, energy, and humor, as well as the dangers, of physics.”
In addition to the concert, Spivack will teach a master class for percussion students at ETSU on Feb. 6, and the ensemble will perform a repeat of the concert in Martin Center Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Adult tickets are $20, while children and students get free admission courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation.
To order tickets, call the Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.