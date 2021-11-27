KINGSPORT — Enjoy an afternoon of warmth and wonder at the “By the Fireside” annual holiday concerts.
This year’s Kingsport performance will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Marriott MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The Southwest Virginia performance will be held for the first time at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Emory & Henry’s McGlothlin Center for the Arts.
Music Direc- tor Cornelia Laemmli Orth and the full symphony orchestra will regale the audience with favorite carols, traditional Christ- mas songs such as “White Christ- mas” and “Winter Wonderland,” and children’s favorites including music from “Frozen” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”
The program includes something for everyone, including an oboe solo with principal oboe Ayca Yayman and a set of reindeer variations by Lucas Richman. Additionally, a special guest in a red suit will make an appearance.
Health care workers and first responders are invited to call the office to reserve free tickets.
As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, children and students are free, but due to audience limitations, people are asked to call the office to reserve tickets.
Groups of 10 or more can call the office to arrange discounted tickets. These concerts will have open seating, with plenty of space for distancing as desired. Masks are requested for those attending the concerts, both in Kingsport and at Emory & Henry.