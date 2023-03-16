Concert Graphic

Continuing to carry out its mission to “Entertain, Educate, and Enrich” the Kingsport community, Symphony of the Mountains is launching a new outreach program to raise awareness of homelessness in our area and across the nation.

 Contributed by Scott Eddlemon

KINGSPORT — Continuing to carry out its mission to “Entertain, Educate, and Enrich” the Kingsport community, Symphony of the Mountains is launching an outreach program to raise awareness of homelessness in our area and across the nation.

“When most people think about how to help the unsheltered, they tend to think of the basic needs for survival. Rightly so. In addition, I would argue that music is as essential to the soul as food is to our bodies,” said Cornelia Laemmli Orth, music director of Symphony of the Mountains. “By providing live music to people who are unhoused we can enhance their quality of life for a moment and maybe give hope, inspiration, and peace.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


To order and learn more about tickets for the concert, call the Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you