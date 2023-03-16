Continuing to carry out its mission to “Entertain, Educate, and Enrich” the Kingsport community, Symphony of the Mountains is launching a new outreach program to raise awareness of homelessness in our area and across the nation.
KINGSPORT — Continuing to carry out its mission to “Entertain, Educate, and Enrich” the Kingsport community, Symphony of the Mountains is launching an outreach program to raise awareness of homelessness in our area and across the nation.
“When most people think about how to help the unsheltered, they tend to think of the basic needs for survival. Rightly so. In addition, I would argue that music is as essential to the soul as food is to our bodies,” said Cornelia Laemmli Orth, music director of Symphony of the Mountains. “By providing live music to people who are unhoused we can enhance their quality of life for a moment and maybe give hope, inspiration, and peace.”
As a part of the project, the symphony has co-commissioned a piece of music to help educate its audiences about homelessness. The violin concerto, composed by Lucas Richman, is titled “Paths to Dignity.” The title alludes to the “paths to dignity” that many homeless people must take every day.
In the few weeks before the concert, the Symphony of the Mountains will provide music for homeless families and individuals in shelters, food banks and various other locations where they can enjoy the performances.
Additionally, “Paths to Dignity” composer Richman will provide lectures and masterclasses for colleges, community groups and universities leading up to the concert. The events are as follows:
On March 27 at 7 p.m., Richman and Orth will host the Presentation for Arts Alliance Mountain Empire at First Baptist Church of Bristol, Virginia.
The symphony will perform a free concert on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bristol. The concert will be followed by an educational symposium with leaders of agencies that assist the homeless. Boxed dinners will be provided, and donations for food banks and shelters are appreciated.
On March 29 at 7 p.m., Richman will explain the inspiration behind “Paths to Dignity” at First Christian Church in Johnson City.
And finally, on April 1 at 7:30 p.m., Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center will host the Symphony of the Mountains Paths to Dignity Concert. The event will feature Richman’s violin concerto with world- renowned violinist Christina Bouey performing as soloist. The cost of admission is $35 for adults and free for children and students, courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. A limited number of free tickets will also be available for guests who would not otherwise be able to attend.
To order and learn more about tickets for the concert, call the Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.