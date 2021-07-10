KINGSPORT — Seventy-five years ago, a group of local musicians got together and founded the Kingsport Symphony. Now a fully professional and regional orchestra, Symphony of the Mountains is preparing to celebrate its diamond anniversary.
Executive Director Scott Eddlemon on Thursday released a diverse lineup for the Diamond Jubilee season, signaling hope for a return to normalcy after more than a year in which live performances were mostly sidelined by the pandemic.
“After a year of unprecedented uncertainty, we are thrilled to play live music again,” said Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth. “I am thankful for all the technology that brought recorded or live-streamed concerts to our living rooms, but there is nothing that can capture the energy, joy and excitement of a live performance!”
Here’s a look at what’s on tap during the SOTM’s diamond anniversary season:
• Music from Around the World (July 24-25): Bring a picnic and take a musical trip around the world, enjoying music from every continent (even Antarctica). Bass-baritone Michael Rodgers will join the 75-year-old orchestra in audience favorites like “Impossible Dream” and “Ol’ Man River.” There’ll be two performances: July 24 at UVA Wise and July 25 at the Allandale Mansion amphitheater in Kingsport.
• Diamond Jubilee Concert (Sept. 18): The official birthday celebration happens Sept. 18 at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center auditorium when Tennessee’s own Oak Ridge Boys join the orchestra to perform fan favorites including “Ozark Mountain Jubilee,” “American Made” and “Elvira.”
• Two Fifths of Beethoven (Oct. 16): Audiences will hear the most famous four notes ever written as Symphony of the Mountains performs Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, followed by his Fifth Piano Concerto, the “Emperor,” featuring pianist Miri Yampolsky, during a performance at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center auditorium.
• Voices of the Mountains: American Pastorales (Nov. 5): The Voices, under the direction of Dr. Matthew Potterton, return after a year’s hiatus to perform Cecil Effinger’s “Four Pastorales” along with the music of Dale Trumbore and Gwyneth Walker at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.
• By the Fireside with Symphony of the Mountains (Dec. 4-5): A symphony tradition, the annual holiday concerts offer an afternoon of warmth and wonder with performances on Dec. 4 at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center auditorium in Kingsport and Dec. 5 at McGlothlin Center for the Arts on the campus of Emory & Henry College. Featured guests include the Academy of Strings, Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, Mountain Mission School Choir and Voices of the Mountains.
• Woodwinds and All That Jazz (Feb. 5, 2022): Symphony of the Mountains’ Woodwind Quintet will play works by Gunther Schuller and Appalachian music by regional composer Greg Danner, followed by Claude Bolling’s “Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio” featuring SOTM’s principal cellist, Mathew Wilkinson. The concert will be held at Bristol’s Paramount Center for the Arts.
• English Delights: Three Works from “Across the Pond” (March 26, 2022): East Tennessee State University musicians will join the orchestra in Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Ballade.” In Elgar’s “Cello Concerto,” Juilliard student Benjamin Doane — the winner of last year’s young artist concerto competition — will be the featured soloist. John Rutter’s famous “Requiem” will be presented in collaboration with the ETSU Chorale, Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, the Tusculum University Choir, the Voices of the Mountains, and soprano Jennifer Harrell. The performance will be held at the Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
• Eastman Celebration Concert (May 7, 2022): The symphony will celebrate Eastman’s 100th anniversary with a performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” which premiered the same year Eastman was founded. A visual presentation, courtesy of Bays Mountain Planetarium, will enrich the experience at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center. Featured guests are the Cantemus women’s choir, Dobyns-Bennett High School’s chamber choir, and the Voices of the Mountains. The concert will open with Mozart’s “Jupiter Symphony.”
• When Instruments Roamed the Earth! (May 8): Symphony of the Mountains will introduce families to the instruments of the orchestra as if they were dinosaurs of the past during a special program at the Paramount Center for the Arts. The symphony will then take a tour through Tennessee and Virginia performing public concerts and school concerts at no charge for children and students of all ages.
“While remembering the people who lost their lives, as well as those who are suffering due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to our 75th anniversary season filled with outstanding concerts of such a variety of styles that there will be something for everybody,” Laemmli Orth said.
As its programs restart, the symphony is seeking new singers for Voices of the Mountains. Auditions for the regional chorus will be held July 26. In addition, the Youth Orchestra and Primo Orchestra will also return this fall; their audition deadline is Aug. 15. Anyone interested in any of the programs should contact the symphony office for more details or to schedule an audition.
Subscription tickets and single tickets are on sale now for all Diamond Jubilee season performances. Audience members must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend performances at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center.
Tickets are available online at symphonyofthemountains.org or by phone at (423) 392-8423.