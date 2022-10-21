KINGSPORT — When concert halls were closed due to the pandemic, staff members and musicians for Symphony of the Mountains decided to think outside the box to come up with a way to still entertain the community.
What they came up with was an event so popular it has now become an annual tradition.
SOTM will present this year’s “Symphony at the Farmers Market” on Sunday at 3 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.
The 45-minute concert will feature Felix Mendelssohn’s “Scottish Symphony No. 3.” Patrons may sit in the building or outside, weather permitting. Approximately 100 chairs will be available for attendees; lawn chairs are welcome.
The “Scottish Symphony” can also be experienced on Saturday at the Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City as part of SOTM’s “From Scotland to Appalachia” concert. The 7:30 p.m. Saturday performance will also include the magnificent Beethoven “Emperor Concerto” No. 5 for piano and orchestra played by Tatiana Tessman.
Tessman has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world, including the World Symphony in Cincinnati, Uruguay Philharmonic Symphony, Panama Philharmonic Symphony, Korea W. Philharmonic, and Bach Festival Orchestra. She performed with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra upon a personal invitation from Maestro Mstislav Rostropovich. She also won first prize at the Glenn Gould International Piano Competition in Ostra, Italy.
Tickets for the Johnson City performance may be obtained through symphonytix.com or through the Martin Center box office at (423) 439-2787. Tickets for adults are $35; children and students are free.
“From Scotland to Appalachia” celebrates the many Scots/Irish settlers of our Appalachian region.
“I myself am a descendant of Clan Cameron, and I have loved learning what our incredible Scottish and Irish forebears accomplished as they settled in these mountains,” said SOTM Executive Director Scott Eddlemon.
The theme for this year’s SOTM season is “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.” To learn more about the season or for additional information, visit symphonytix.com or call (423) 392-8423.