SURGOINSVILLE — The town of Surgoinsville will host the Riverfront Festival and the Dr. Lyons Festival during Labor Day weekend at Riverfront Park.

Both events will offer live music, hayrides, inflatables, local vendors and food. The Dr. Lyons Festival will also include a car and tractor show and possibly a horseshoe pitching contest.

