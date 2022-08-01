File photos from the Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival. The festival is this Friday and Saturday at Riverfront Park,and will feature the regular live music, food and fun activities, although the Horseshoe competition Saturday morning is expected to be quite a bit hotter than usual.
SURGOINSVILLE — The town of Surgoinsville will host the Riverfront Festival and the Dr. Lyons Festival during Labor Day weekend at Riverfront Park.
Both events will offer live music, hayrides, inflatables, local vendors and food. The Dr. Lyons Festival will also include a car and tractor show and possibly a horseshoe pitching contest.
While the town hasn’t hosted the events for the last few years, Merrell Graham, mayor and chairman of the Riverfront Festival committee, said, “We were comfortable enough with COVID to have the festivals this year.”
The events are free to the public and will feature giveaways of items like country hams and bicycles.
The Riverfront Festival will be held on Sept. 2 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverfront Park, and the Dr. Lyons Festival will take place on Sept. 3 from noon to 10 p.m.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festivals should call Surgoinsville City Hall to register.
