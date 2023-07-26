SURGOINSVILLE — After 40 years, a Surgoinsville native is repainting the mural he did while attending Surgoinsville High School.

Charles Grow was a 10th grader at Surgoinsville High School, now known as Surgoinsville Middle School, when he was asked to paint a school mural in the gym.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you