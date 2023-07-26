SURGOINSVILLE — After 40 years, a Surgoinsville native is repainting the mural he did while attending Surgoinsville High School.
Charles Grow was a 10th grader at Surgoinsville High School, now known as Surgoinsville Middle School, when he was asked to paint a school mural in the gym.
Grow grew up drawing and painting. He said the feeling he gets when working as an artist is rewarding.
“The act of creating something is very fulfilling,” Grow said. “Looking at a new drawing or painting that was recently a blank paper or canvas is rewarding. I like seeing people’s faces when they view my work.”
So, he designed a mural featuring an eagle soaring over a river with a mountain in the background.
After graduating from SHS, Grow enlisted in the Marines, where he did combat art. He documented his experiences in the Gulf War, Somalia, Haiti, Cuba and Afghanistan. After retiring from the Marines, he worked as an art curator for the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
He has also had artwork displayed in the Smithsonian as a part of their National Art and Space Museum.
Currently, he has artwork in an exhibit called “Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art 1975-2018,” which is set to be displayed in the H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.
Recently, Grow was approached by SMS Athletic Director Richard McFarland about redoing the mural he painted 40 years ago. Grow said it was a way to give back to his community.
“I love Surgoinsville,” Grow said. “I lived there, went to high school there and wanted to give back to the community in some way.”
The new mural design, while similar, has more significance to the area. It features an eagle, which is the SMS mascot, flying over the Holston River in Surgoinsville.
Grow said designing the mural and painting the eagle was his favorite part of this project.
McFarland said he hopes the updated mural will boost school morale. Grow said he hopes the painting will help amplify school spirit.