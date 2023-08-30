Shown here is the SMS cast of the Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition. In back are Jackson Fritts, Ava Worley, Kassie Ennis, Chloe Fritts, Kylee Capson, Andi Dillard and Ashlynn Crowell. In front are Willow Ingram, Emery Pavlock, Isabella Goode and Abby Haynes.
Hawkins County students from fifth through 12th grade will perform ‘Lion King Jr.’ next Friday and Saturday at Surgoinsville Middle School. Pictured are, front row left to right, Lydia Helton, JJ Hill, Jackson Fritts, John Burns, and Ava Nealy; middle row left to right, Lexi Hilton, Katelyn Pavlock, Kylee Capson, Chloe Fritts, Jack Cannon, and Lucas Helms; back row left to right, Morgan Hunter, Belle Fritts, and Curtis Robinette
Sandy Cheeks (Rhyann James) and Cowboy fish: Addie Williams, Gideon Richards, Curtis Robinette, Willow Ingram and Kassie Ennis work on a scene from ‘SpongeBob the Musical.’
Patrick (Chloe Fritts), Squidward (Jonathan Smith) and SpongeBob (Drew Locke)
SURGOINSVILLE- The Surgoinsville Middle School theatre program was recognized by the Hawkins County Commission for its many successful shows.
District Four Commissioner Josh Gilliam read a recognition recognizing the SMS theatre program at Monday’s commission meeting.
Gilliam said he learned about the program when he attended a show.
“I took my kids to one of the shows they were doing,” Gilliam said. “I was just amazed at the production that they did and the quality of what they were doing at such a young age, and I was so proud of them.”
The SMS theatre program was started by music teacher Josh Fritts in 2018. Since then, they have performed many shows, including "Peter Pan Jr." and "Frozen Jr."
The SMS program has also hosted theatre camps involving kids from multiple counties to perform shows like Lion King Jr. and Annie Jr.
In May 2023, the program put together its largest show, "The Wizard of Oz," with a cast of 50 students. They ended up selling out three community shows and performed for more than 1400 students during six school shows.
The commission commended Fritts, the students and other assisting staff for their commitment to success and providing opportunities for students in Hawkins County.
SMS will host its next musical, "The Little Mermaid Jr.," on Dec. 1 through 3.
