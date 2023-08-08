Festival season kicks off Saturday in Surgoinsville as the town celebrates the memory its favorite all time physician with a day of live music, food, children's games and family fun during its 10th annual Dr. Connor Lyons Festival at Riverfront Park.
Third grade Bear Cub Scout Jace Hall participates in the flag retirement ceremoney at the 2019 Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival Saturday, Aug. 31.
A 1960s Chevrolet Camero at the Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival Saturday, Aug. 31.
Sixth grade BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America) member Evan Houston participates the flag retirement ceremony at the 2019 Surgoinville Riverfront Festival Saturday, Aug. 31.
Children play on inflatables at the 2019 Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival Saturday, Aug. 31.
Sixth grade BSA member Legion Henderson salutes after placing a tattered flag in a burn barrel for retirement at the 2019 Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival Saturday, Aug. 31.
Fourth grade Cub Scout Webelo Balian Gilbert hangs a medallion on farther and veteran Perry Gilbert after the flag retirement ceremony at the 2019 Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival Saturday, Aug. 31.
Festival season kicks off Saturday in Surgoinsville as the town celebrates the memory its favorite all time physician with a day of live music, food, children's games and family fun during its 10th annual Dr. Connor Lyons Festival at Riverfront Park.
Surgoinsville will host the Riverfront Festival and the Dr. Lyons Festival during Labor Day weekend at Riverfront Park.
Rick Wagner, file photo
The Surgoinsville Riverfront Park, shown here during last year's bicentennial celebration, will host the Dr. Connor Lyons Festival Friday, and the Fireman's Ice Cream Supper Saturday evening.
The Surgoinsville Riverfront Park, shown here during last year's bicentennial celebration, will host the Dr. Connor Lyons Festival Friday, and the Fireman's Ice Cream Supper Saturday evening.