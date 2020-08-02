KINGSPORT — Time is running out to enjoy Summer in the Park activities at Warriors Path State Park.
The park’s award-winning series of events is heading into its final week, and there is no shortage of hikes, crafts and other activities for families to enjoy. To view the complete schedule of activities, or to preregister for an event, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Below is a rundown of some of the activities taking place this week.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
10 a.m. — Wake Up Lake Hollow: It’s wake-up time on the Lake Hollow Trail! Meet at the main bathhouse for a refreshing morning stroll. Please preregister.
3:30 p.m. — Insect Art: They’re more than just creepy crawlers. Take a closer look; insects have some amazing colors and patterns! Let’s use insects as “living models” for our art. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
6 p.m. — Habitats: Can you figure out who is at home in the park’s natural places? Let’s check out some bits and pieces of nearby habitats! Meet at the Open Air Chapel or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
9 a.m. — Hike Paw Paw Creek: Come hike a remote wetland trail. Discover the amazing natural diversity in these lush, green woods. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Please preregister.
10 a.m. — “Shoot” Nature’s Finest: Photographs are a perfect way to preserve memories of beautiful outdoor places. Find out how to use even the simplest camera as a way of conserving natural memories. Bring your camera to the Open Air Chapel or to the main bathhouse if it is raining. Please preregister.
2 p.m. — Soil Studies: It’s not just plain old “dirt”! Come dig into some new discoveries about the soil beneath our feet. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.
Thursday, Aug. 6
8 a.m. — Birding by Ear: Listen in to the voices of our feathered neighbors. Bird songs are more than just pretty music! Join us as we enjoy to the morning “bird concert” and learn to recognize the songs and calls of our common East Tennessee birds. Bring your ears and your curiosity to the Duck Island kiosk between the parking lot and the recreation building. Please preregister.
4 p.m. — Leaf Prints: “Ordinary” leaves come in such extraordinary shapes and textures. We can capture these patterns with ink and paper. Come make a leaf souvenir at the main bathhouse.
6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A Wildlife Ambassador will be at the Open Air Chapel so that you can have a chance to meet the owl. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
Friday, Aug. 7
9 a.m. — Hike the Boneyard: Come explore a remote corner of Warriors Path, full of nature discovery. This will be a challenging 2-3 mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area. Please preregister.
2:30 p.m. — Hike Lake Shore: Enjoy a leisurely hike through the Lake Shore Trail and explore some of the unique habitats our animal neighbors call home. Meet at the camp store. Please preregister.
5 p.m. — Nature Games: Don’t miss the natural fun — for the young or the young at heart! Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively games about our natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.
Saturday, Aug. 8
10:30 a.m. — Dream Catchers: Let’s make these “catchy” little decorations, inspired by Native American craft. Meet at the main bathhouse.
4 p.m. — Junior Rangers: Trail Cleanup: Make the park a cleaner, healthier environment. You’ll make a big difference for our Earth and begin to earn your Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the main bathhouse. Be prepared to get dirty!
8:30 p.m. — Campfire: What a great combination: a dark night, a bright fire and some traditional riddles. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground. If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Sunday, Aug. 9
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.