Hollywood isn’t out of the woods just yet.

The summer movie season claimed a colossal winner with “Top Gun: Maverick,” which flew higher than anyone expected possible, collecting $685 million at the domestic box office, enough to make it the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. And it’s not finished yet: Despite being released on digital platforms this week, it’s still in theaters, and has a good shot at eclipsing the $700 million mark, where it will surpass “Black Panther” and claim the No. 5 spot on that all-time list.

